Lakers’ JJ Redick Faces Bronny James Decision After Latest Injury Blow

Bronny James may have an unexpected chance to make an impression when the Los Angeles Lakers open their season against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

And if coach JJ Redick follows through on what he said during training camp, the opportunity could come sooner than anyone anticipated.

With veteran guard Collin Sexton officially ruled out because of a right soleus strain, the Lakers find themselves in the exact situation Redick discussed last week when explaining how James and the team’s other reserve guards could earn playing time.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Sexton will miss Wednesday’s opener after initially being listed as questionable.

That leaves Los Angeles without its projected third ballhandler behind Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

For James, who endured a difficult preseason while battling an injury of his own, the development presents an intriguing opportunity.

JJ Redick Already Outlined Bronny James’ Path to Playing Time

Speaking to reporters last week, Redick explained that injuries or absences involving his primary guards would create opportunities for James, Jaden Hardy and Chris Mañon.

“If you look at mapping out what a ball handling rotation would look like if one of Luka, AR, or Collin is not in the lineup, then one of Bronny, Jaden, or Chris is going to play, because we need another ball handler,” Redick said.

“Those guys are going to have lots of opportunities.”

At the time, Redick was discussing how he intended to manage playing time throughout the 82-game season.

Now, one of the circumstances he anticipated has materialized before opening night.

Sexton, acquired during the offseason to provide scoring and playmaking behind Dončić and Reaves, has yet to appear in a preseason game for Los Angeles.

His absence leaves Redick with fewer experienced options to organize the offense when his two stars need a breather.

That doesn’t necessarily mean James will play against Golden State.

Hardy and Mañon are also competing for the opportunity, while Quentin Grimes gives Redick another experienced guard capable of handling the ball.

Still, Redick’s comments suggest James remains firmly in the conversation.

Bronny James Gets Chance to Move Past Rough Preseason

The timing could be important for James, who struggled to find his rhythm during the exhibition schedule.

The 22-year-old appeared in five preseason games, averaging 2.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 25% from the field and 12.5% from 3-point range.

James was also dealing with a quadriceps contusion that affected his preparation and limited his effectiveness.

Redick acknowledged his struggles but noted that James frequently played alongside training camp invitees rather than established rotation players, making it difficult to evaluate his performance in a normal NBA lineup.

James has since returned to practice after an illness interrupted his preparation.

His ability to defend opposing guards, make quick decisions and keep the offense organized could determine whether Redick trusts him with meaningful minutes.

For the Lakers, the larger issue is maintaining offensive balance.

Dončić and Reaves will command much of the ballhandling responsibility, but Redick cannot reasonably expect both to carry that burden throughout the game.

Sexton’s absence gives the coaching staff an immediate opportunity to evaluate its younger guards under regular-season conditions.

James has spent much of his young NBA career fighting for consistent playing time.

Wednesday’s opener could offer another opening.

Whether he takes advantage of it will depend on Redick’s rotation decisions — and what James does if his number is called.