Lakers Share 3-Word Austin Reaves Message After Historic Night

No Luka Doncic, no problem for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

Austin Reaves played like Doncic, finishing with 43 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Lakers outlasted the Pistons, 121-116.

Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton were huge off the bench, combining for 34 points. Walker Kessler had 12 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while Quentin Grimes scored 12 points in place of Doncic in the starting lineup.

Lakers Send Austin Reaves Message

In a post on Instagram, the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated Austin Reaves’ huge night against the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers highlighted the fact that it was Reaves’ fifth career 40-point game. He moved into 12th position, tied with Wilt Chamberlain. He just needs one more to tie Magic Johnson.

“Big time, AR,” the Lakers wrote.

With Luka Doncic out with a back injury, Reaves played big time indeed. He took over the game, making four 3-point shots and getting to the free-throw line at will. He went a perfect 11-for-11 at the charity stripe and shot 14-for-27 from the field.

Reaves is now averaging 25.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season. He has also started limiting his turnovers, which plagued him in the first two weeks of the campaign.

Lakers Fans React to Austin Reaves’ Performance

Here are some of the comments from Lakers fans on Austin Reaves’ night against the Detroit Pistons:

@_sheloveflowers: “43 is great, but ONE TURNOVER is what I’m proud of.”

@joeymenace3: “Best second option in the league.”

@mayne_21: “Put some respect on his name.”

@_elparamo: “No Luka, no problem when you got a AR-15.”

@lifpolipi: “For the first time in this season so far, AR turns to the mode ‘I am Him.’”

@trrace__: “At this point, we’re waiting for a game someone on this team doesn’t drop 40…I’m in love with this team right now.”

@tommytsauce: “We got the coldest white boys in the league!”

@santosdionn: “Everyone who was talking sh*t about AR, stay on that side. If he can consistently bring this type of aggression and control into the game with and without Luka, this duo is meant for greatness.”

The Lakers are back in action on Monday in their second game of a back-to-back. They visit the State Farm Arena to take on the red-hot Atlanta Hawks, a team on a four-game winning streak.