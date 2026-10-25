Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Was Wrong About Bronny James

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

They are coming off a 125-117 victory over the LA Clippers (at home).

Bronny James did not play in the game.

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Was Wrong

With Bronny now in the middle of his third NBA season, it’s worth taking a look at what Magic Johnson said about him in 2024.

Johnson wrote (on October 19, 2024): “Laker Nation, I have to tell you Bronny James is going to be a really good basketball player! Last night, he showed he has a few things you simply can’t teach-high basketball IQ, athleticism, and a competitive spirit that makes him a tenacious defender! I believe after a lot of hard work this season, he’ll definitely be in the Lakers’ rotation and playing heavy minutes.”

Johnson’s post came after a preseason game where Bronny had 17 points as a rookie.

So far, it’s fair to say that Magic was wrong about Bronny.

While he has shown flashes (and played well in the G League), the 22-year-old has yet to be a consistent player in head coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

Looking At Bronny

Bronny was picked with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He played the first two seasons of his career with his father (LeBron).

During the 2025-26 season, Bronny had averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games (one start).

During his time playing in the G League, Bronny has had averages of 18.4 points per contest while shooting 41.3% from three-point range in 25 games (24 starts) across two seasons.

It will be interesting to see if he is able to get more minutes in 2026-27.