Kings’ Darius Acuff Joins Wilt Chamberlain in Rare NBA Feat

The Sacramento Kings lost again Sunday.

But Darius Acuff Jr. added another entry to the NBA record book.

Acuff scored 32 points with 10 assists in Sacramento’s 114-108 loss to Miami. The performance gave him four 30-point games through his first 10 NBA appearances.

According to Sactown Sports’ Frankie Cartoscelli, only six other players have reached that mark.

Wilt Chamberlain is among them.

Darius Acuff Joins Seven-Player Rookie Group

Cartoscelli identified Chamberlain, Terry Dischinger, George Mikan, Walt Bellamy, Elvin Hayes and Bernard King as the other players in the group.

The comparison concerns their first 10 career games. Acuff has reached the scoring threshold before turning 20.

Sunday’s performance also continued a consistent stretch. He has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games, according to Cartoscelli.

His playmaking has accompanied the scoring.

Acuff has multiple games with at least 25 points and 10 assists. Cartoscelli noted that Kenny Smith and Tyreke Evans are the only other Sacramento-era Kings rookies to accomplish that.

Against Miami, Acuff shot 11-for-21 from the field and made all seven free throws. He added five rebounds while handling 39 minutes.

His recent game log includes 22 points and 12 assists against the Lakers, followed by 22 points and eight assists against San Antonio.

Those games helped build the passing totals behind Sunday’s double-double. Sacramento has asked its rookie to score and create chances for others.

Acuff’s early scoring run includes a 38-point game at Memphis. He made nine 3-pointers that night, tying the NBA rookie record, as Heavy previously reported.

Jeff Teague Gives Darius Acuff Allen Iverson Comparison

Acuff’s start has also drawn praise from former NBA guard Jeff Teague.

In a Club 520 Podcast clip shared by Ballislife, Jeff Teague compared Acuff to Allen Iverson. Ballislife’s post summarized his prediction that Acuff could become one of the NBA’s top three point guards by his third year.

Marquis Teague put forth his own comparison.

“He Allen Iverson but play like Stephon Marbury,” Marquis Teague said, according to the post.

Acuff described the learning process in postgame comments shared by reporter James Ham.

“I love to see others shine,” he said, according to WhyNBA’s transcription. “So I think the game is slowing down for me each and every game.”

Jeff Teague compares Darius Acuff Jr to Allen Iverson and says he could be a top 3 point guard by his third year. Marquis Teague: "He Allen Iverson but play like Stephon Marbury." @club520podcast | @NBA__Courtside pic.twitter.com/pcMc05xanx https://t.co/1zESwanjb1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 9, 2026

The results around him don’t look great, though.

Sacramento dropped to 1-9 and has yet to win at home. The Kings played Sunday without Club 520 Podcast clip shared by Ballislife, who had left knee soreness.

Reuters’ game report detailed several Sacramento comeback attempts. Miami answered late behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Kings could not complete the rally despite Acuff’s scoring and passing. Klay Thompson’s seven 3-pointers helped Miami maintain its advantage.

Sacramento next hosts the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.