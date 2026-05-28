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Basketball World Reacts To Lakers Star Bronny James’ Viral Instagram Post

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms upbefore the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they got swept by the OKC Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers had a solid year, going 53-29 during the regular season (which had them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference).

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James’ Viral Instagram

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) on the court against the Oklahoma Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

On Thursday, Bronny James made a post to Instagram that had over 80,000 likes in less than one hour.

Bronny did not have a caption on the post.

Many people left comments:

Rui Hachimura: “I’m your mentor”

Kiyan Anthony: “waddup cuzzin”

Mike Kaufman: “Gang”

NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): “Proud of you ✊🏾”

Drew Timme: “Great content man”

Shaqir O’Neal: “🐐”

Chris Paul, Joe Johnson, Anthony Davis, Maxwell Lewis, Jared Dudley, Dalton Knecht and Talen Horton-Tucker were among the first to like Bronny’s post.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick chats with guard Bronny James (9) during a break in the action against the Wizards at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Bronny’s Pro Career

Bronny was picked 55th in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He finished this year with averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

Basketball Forever wrote (on May 13): “The 2026-27 season is currently the last remaining guaranteed season on Bronny James’s rookie contract with the Lakers holding a team option for his 2027-28 season 👀 Has Bronny done enough to earn himself a second contract in the league?”

GettyBronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during warm ups prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Bronny has played very well during his stints in the G League (with South Bay).

The 21-year-old averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range in 14 regular season games in 2026.

Looking Ahead For Lakers

GettyLeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers are interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers have had two strong seasons under head coach JJ Redick.

That said, they will go into a summer with a lot of uncertainty.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura will all become free agents.

The franchise last won a title during the 2020 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Basketball World Reacts To Lakers Star Bronny James’ Viral Instagram Post

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