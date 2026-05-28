Basketball World Reacts To Lakers Star Bronny James’ Viral Instagram Post

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they got swept by the OKC Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers had a solid year, going 53-29 during the regular season (which had them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference).

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James’ Viral Instagram

On Thursday, Bronny James made a post to Instagram that had over 80,000 likes in less than one hour.

Bronny did not have a caption on the post.

Many people left comments:

Rui Hachimura: “I’m your mentor”

Kiyan Anthony: “waddup cuzzin”

Mike Kaufman: “Gang”

NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): “Proud of you ✊🏾”

Drew Timme: “Great content man”

Shaqir O’Neal: “🐐”

Chris Paul, Joe Johnson, Anthony Davis, Maxwell Lewis, Jared Dudley, Dalton Knecht and Talen Horton-Tucker were among the first to like Bronny’s post.

Bronny’s Pro Career

Bronny was picked 55th in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.

He finished this year with averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

Basketball Forever wrote (on May 13): “The 2026-27 season is currently the last remaining guaranteed season on Bronny James’s rookie contract with the Lakers holding a team option for his 2027-28 season 👀 Has Bronny done enough to earn himself a second contract in the league?”

Bronny has played very well during his stints in the G League (with South Bay).

The 21-year-old averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range in 14 regular season games in 2026.

Looking Ahead For Lakers

The Lakers have had two strong seasons under head coach JJ Redick.

That said, they will go into a summer with a lot of uncertainty.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura will all become free agents.

The franchise last won a title during the 2020 season.