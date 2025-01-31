Hi, Subscriber

Lakers in Trade Talks for $68 Million Sharpshooter: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are in active trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks for Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanović, Clutchpoint’s Anthony Irwin reported on Friday, Jan. 31.

“Since trading D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to score anywhere near the rate they were with Russell on the roster. With the NBA trade deadline looming, Rob Pelinka is looking to address that issue and, according to sources with knowledge of the situation speaking on the condition of anonymity, the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks are in talks that would send trade target Bogdan Bogdanović to Los Angeles,” Irwin wrote.

Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino and another salary filler are believed to be involved Lakers players in the talks, Irwin added, which could expand into “a bigger trade.”

Jake Fischer reported on “The Stein Line” on Thursday, Jan. 30, “that momentum is building toward a Bogdanović trade, with confidence rising that Atlanta could ultimately have multiple options when it comes to moving him.”

It turns out the Lakers are one of those options.

Bogdan Bogdanović’s Down Season

Bogdanović sat out the Hawks’ last three games due to personal reasons as he remained away from the team. The veteran sharpshooter is having the worst season of his NBA career.

In 24 games off the bench for the Hawks, who have prioritized younger wings Dyson Daniels and No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, Bogdanović is just averaging 24.9 minutes, a steep decline from 30.4 last season.

As a result, the 32-year-old guard is only producing 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. His shooting percentages have also dropped to 37.1% overall and 31% from the 3-point line as he struggles to find his rhythm in his limited role. Last season, he shot 42.8% overall and 37.4% from the 3-point line.

Bogdanović has three seasons left in his four-year, $68 million contract.

A change of scenery especially in a team like the Lakers, who needed his scoring and playmaking, could rejuvenate him.

 

