NBA Insider Drops Bold Lakers Prediction After Major Roster Overhaul

The Los Angeles Lakers were always expected to undergo significant changes this offseason, but few could have anticipated the sheer scale of the overhaul.

Unexpectedly, the Lakers were sold for the second time in just 14 months, with Bob Iger and Josh Kushner taking control in a record-breaking $12.5 billion deal.

On the court, the high-profile departure of LeBron James opened the door for sweeping roster changes, headlined by the sign-and-trade acquisition of center Walker Kessler.

With a new core built around Kessler, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, however, questions remain over where the Lakers truly stand.

Despite the aggressive overhaul, many have been hesitant to label Los Angeles a legitimate contender, questioning whether the roster has actually improved.

Lakers Could Exceed Expectations Behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes the new-look Lakers could be better than many expect, pointing toward the familiar backcourt partnership of Doncic and Reaves as a potential driving force.

“Well, here’s the thing. Reaves and Luka are so good, and there is a reasonable sample size that shows that those guys playing together are going to generate a fair amount of wins, even if you have deficiencies elsewhere,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

“When you look at Kessler, so many people are going to focus on the trade cost. And I do think that we could get into a situation in the next, you know, six to 12 months where we say, ‘Boy, if the Lakers had just handled that a little differently, they would be able to do whatever.’ That is part of the opportunity cost. But if you look at the actual fit, it’s a great fit.”

Earlier this offseason, the Lakers acquired Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, surrendering unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 alongside first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030.

The 25-year-old subsequently signed a four-year, $130 million contract with Los Angeles, including a player option in the final season.

Kessler appeared in only five games last season after undergoing season-ending surgery in November to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

However, standing 7-foot-2, Kessler is already regarded as one of the NBA’s premier shot blockers and rebounders, while still possessing significant long-term upside.

LA Banking Heavily on Revamped Core After Major Spending Spree

Kessler is far from the only new face in Los Angeles.

Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney and Ziaire Williams have all joined the Lakers as part of a dramatic roster overhaul.

Rob Pelinka and the front office also bolstered the rotation with first-round pick Cameron Carr, who flashed intriguing upside during Summer League and has already been tipped to challenge for rotation minutes.

However, the pre-existing connection between Doncic and Reaves could ultimately prove to be the X-factor for Los Angeles.

Both dealt with significant injury issues throughout the 2025-26 campaign, keeping them sidelined for extended stretches, particularly late in the season.

When they were both available, though, the results were difficult to ignore.

The Lakers went an impressive 30-11 when Doncic and Reaves shared the court last season. Across their entire time together in Los Angeles, the Lakers hold a 46-21 record when both guards have played.

That partnership now carries even greater importance following Reaves’ lucrative new contract.

The guard signed a four-year, $184 million deal this offseason that runs through the 2029-30 campaign, when he will be 31 years old. His salary begins at $41.2 million in the first season and climbs to $49 million in the final year, which includes a player option.

Whether Reaves ultimately proves worthy of that investment and remains part of the Lakers’ long-term plans remains to be seen. For now, his established connection with Doncic gives Los Angeles a proven foundation capable of powering the franchise forward.

However, there is considerable pressure attached to the Lakers’ aggressive spending.

If injuries persist or postseason inconsistency becomes an issue, particularly with Los Angeles committing significant long-term money elsewhere, Reaves could eventually emerge as a valuable trade piece capable of opening another avenue for the franchise.