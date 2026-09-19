Lakers’ Bronny James Turns Heads With Eye-Popping Workout Video

Bronny James’ latest offseason workout clip did not take long to get attention.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard showed off a series of explosive finishes in a video posted by Big B Media, including a drop-step windmill dunk that showcased the vertical pop that has always been one of his most intriguing physical traits.

The post also caught the attention of LeBron James, who liked the video even after leaving Los Angeles for Philadelphia this offseason.

Fans quickly filled the comments with reactions to Bronny’s bounce. One wrote that every dunk serves as a reminder that James is only 6-foot-2, while another described him as having “pro-level athleticism.” Several wondered whether he had grown taller, though there is no verified indication that his listed height has changed.

For James, the workout offers another reminder of the physical tools that made the Lakers willing to invest in him as the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Turning those flashes into regular NBA minutes will be considerably harder.

Bronny James Shows Fans His Explosiveness

James’ ability to play above the rim is unusual for a guard his size.

He generated lift quickly in the workout, finishing with force without needing much space to gather. His strength also remains apparent, giving him a compact physical profile that could eventually help him defend bigger guards.

The more encouraging development, however, came during games last season.

James appeared in 42 games, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes. His biggest statistical improvement came from behind the arc, where he shot 38.6% after making only 28.1% of his 3-point attempts as a rookie.

That matters because the Lakers do not need him to become a high-usage scorer.

If James can consistently defend, hit open 3-pointers and use his athleticism in transition or attacking closeouts, there is a recognizable NBA role available to him.

Finding the minutes to prove it is another matter.

Lakers’ Veteran Additions Complicate Bronny James’ Path

Los Angeles spent the offseason strengthening the perimeter rotation around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, adding Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Matisse Thybulle.

All three enter camp with established NBA résumés and clearer cases for immediate playing time.

Sexton gives the Lakers another aggressive downhill scorer and secondary creator. Grimes provides shooting and two-way versatility. Thybulle offers a proven defensive specialist capable of changing possessions without requiring the ball.

That makes James’ path to a regular rotation role considerably murkier.

Minutes behind Dončić and Reaves were already going to be limited. Adding three veteran guards and wings means James may have to earn opportunities through injuries, matchup-specific situations or short bursts where his defense and energy stand out.

That places even more importance on his improved shooting.

The Lakers already know James can run, jump and defend with intensity. His latest workout merely reinforced those strengths.

LeBron liking the post was a small reminder that his father is still watching from afar.

The Lakers will be watching something more consequential once training camp begins.

Bronny’s athleticism can get him noticed.

His shooting, defense and decision-making will determine whether it gets him on the floor.