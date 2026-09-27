Bronny James Safe From Lakers Roster Cuts Before Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are one player over the maximum players allowed on an NBA roster, and fans have wondered if Bronny James could lose his spot. However, it turns out that other players are expected to compete for that spot with Bronny considered above them. The Lakers have a few weeks to make the decision and will likely have two players compete for it.

Basketnews revealed the information from a live stream by NBA insider Brett Siegel on Clutch Points:

“”Around the trade deadline last year, we did hear that Dalton Knecht was available and that if they didn’t move him, he could be a potential buyout candidate then,” the NBA insider added. “That was echoed this summer.” According to Siegel, Knecht and Hardy could now effectively be competing for one of the remaining roster spots. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure on Dalton Knecht to fight for this roster spot with Jaden Hardy in training camp,” Siegel said. “One of them is most likely going to be cut, and it wouldn’t shock me if it ended up being Dalton Knecht, but it really does depend on what happens here in training camp for the Lakers.”

Knecht and Hardy were the two names mentioned by Siegel to put their jobs in doubt. However, it may be more important to note that Bronny is not involved in the scenario. Head coach JJ Redick fully expects James to make the roster and compete for the reserve point guard minutes.

Why Lakers Value Bronny James More

Many fans and pundits started questioning whether Bronny had a place on this team after his father LeBron James left for the Philadelphia 76ers. Given LeBron’s role in getting Bronny drafted to Los Angeles and his desire to play with his son, Bronny was rumored to be out.

Instead, the Lakers have held on to Bronny and expect him to spend at least one more season in Los Angeles. Last season saw James getting more playing time when Luka Doncic and/or Austin Reaves dealt with injuries.

Redick saw more potential from Bronny than Knecht to rank above him in the pecking order. Collin Sexton will get most of the reserve point guard minutes, but injuries would make Bronny important with his name next in the rotation.

Dalton Knecht Likely Gone Before Lakers Season

Siegel named both Hardy and Knecht, but the tone implied that Dalton was the one more likely to get cut. Knecht has struggled to find a role in two seasons after Rob Pelinka drafted him for his three-point shooting skills.

Hardy has the same appeal as Bronny to see depth at his position more important. Quentin Grimes is expected to play a lot of small forward minutes with various other names off the bench holding more appeal than Knecht.

Unless Knecht has a great preseason, he will be the name most likely to get released or traded to get the roster down to 15 names. Rookie Cameron Carr is also more important to the franchise than Knecht to make the latter quite irrelevant to the team’s future.