Bronny James Responds to LeBron’s ‘Professional’ Advice: ‘Can Become Annoying’

Bronny James is quietly putting together all the stuff he’s learning from the Los Angeles Lakers and his father, LeBron James, in the G League.

While LeBron traveled to Denver and helped the Lakers book their most impressive win of the season, Bronny stayed home and helped South Bay repeat over the Valley Suns.

Bronny finished with his fourth 20-point game in six regular season games — an impressive feat for a No. 55 pick.

Picking up from where he left off, Bronny scored 24 points to help South Bay beat the Suns 118-98 on Saturday, Feb. 22, for the second time this month.

The 20-point rout snapped South Bay’s four-game losing streak. Interestingly, their last win before this game came against the Suns on Feb. 7, on Bronny’s last G League assignment. The Lakers rookie guard torched the Suns with 28 points to steer South Bay to a 122-104 win.

This time around, Bronny hit 10-of-16 shots from the field and 4-for-6 from the 3-point line in an efficient 34-minute stint. He added five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in a complete game.

A ‘Step in the Right Direction’

Bronny’s 3-pointer with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter gave South Bay a 15-point lead. But the Suns rallied to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

Bronny responded with a personal 5-0 run to restore South Bay’s lead.

“We kept executing our game plan,” Bronny told Sporting Tribune’s Holdenn Graff. “We felt that run a little bit but we were able to fight back… I feel like it’s a good step in the right direction.”

Sir’Jabari Rice and Christian Koloko, who is on a two-way contract with the Lakers, finished off what Bronny started.

Rice led all scorers with 27 points while Koloko added 11. Cole Swider (16 points) and Quincy Olivary (13 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists) also shone for South Bay.

Bronny is now averaging 22.8 points on an impressive 42.6% from the 3-point line to go with 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals in 33.4 minutes.

Bronny’s confidence with more reps in the G League has also translated in the NBA. He was coming off an NBA career-high nine points in eight minutes in Utah before the All-Star break.

LeBron Setting Example for Bronny

LeBron has set the standard for Bronny since he was a kid. And now that they are teammates, LeBron is not letting the gas off.

Following his historic second 40-point game since turning 40, LeBron said that one of the reasons why he continues to play at an elite level is to show Bronny the blueprint to become a successful in the NBA.

“I still love the game, and I still have a lot to give to the game, to my teammates and to this league while I’m here,” James told reporters after the Lakers’ 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 20. “I don’t have much time left. So, while I’m here, I’ll try to give what I have when I’m on the court.

“So why? It’s the love of the game and also [to] have the opportunity now to be able to show my son … how to be a professional and what this league is all about and to be along him every single day, that’s a treat.”

James would rather let his game and off-court habits do the the talking.

“As parents, you say all these things and sometimes it can become annoying to your kids,” James told reporters. “I’m still going to give him words of advice but also show him by example.”

So far, Bronny is responding well to LeBron’s professional advice and parental guidance.