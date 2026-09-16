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Los Angeles Lakers Compared to Nick Young-Led Team by 3-Time All-Star

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Nick Young, Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Nick Young #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his score during a 120-114 season opening win over the Houston Rocketsat Staples Center on October 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared a hilarious take on the Los Angeles Lakers recently.

On the latest episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast, the lifelong Lakers fan jokingly compared the current Lakers roster to a time when Nick Young was among the players for the purple and gold franchise a decade ago.

“I expect to get season tickets for real cheap this year,” Arenas said. “Now, I ain’t going to lie, them tickets about to go down. It’s like when it was like Nick Young and (Robert Sacre).”

Arenas and Young were teammates with the Washington Wizards during their careers. They have a brotherly bond, and Arenas is known for being a troll.

During the 2016-17 season, the Lakers’ starting five were D’Angelo Russell, Nick Young, Luol Deng, Julius Randle and Timofey Mozgov. They won 25 games that season and were one year away from signing LeBron James as a free agent.

It was a wild take from Arenas, who had a more serious answer later in the episode.

Gilbert Arenas’ Serious Los Angeles Lakers Take

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyAustin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

A few minutes after making fun of the current Los Angeles Lakers roster, Gilbert Arenas shared a more insightful take on his favorite team growing up.

Arenas compared Luka Doncic to Chris Paul and how tailor-made the roster is to the Slovenian superstar.

“Luka has the same the same thing that Chris Paul has,” Arenas said. “You just need to give them enough, and with the perfect pieces for their game, they can make it work. That’s how Chris Paul was. Like if you ever looked at Chris Paul’s teams, he’s never had championship teams.”

“I mean, Clippers are all right, though,” he added. “Those Clippers, they was all right, but for the most part, he really made those teams look better than they were.”

Gilbert Arenas
GettyGilbert Arenas speaks onstage during the Gil’s Arena panel at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City.

The Lakers front office overhauled the roster and surrounded Doncic with a seemingly perfect roster fit for him.

Doncic’s teams tend to need a secondary ball-handler and scorer (Jalen Brunson, Kyrie Irving and Austin Reaves), a lob threat center (Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Walker Kessler) and 3-and-D wings.

Lakers Projected to Win 45 Games

JJ Redick. Los Angeles Lakers, Glen Davis
GettyJJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of a game at Mortgage Matchup Center on December 14, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to ESPN insiders, the Los Angeles Lakers are projected to win just 45 games next season.

That puts them sixth in the West standings behind the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers finished fourth last season and made it out of the first round of the playoffs despite not having a healthy Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Los Angeles Lakers Compared to Nick Young-Led Team by 3-Time All-Star

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