Lakers Could Cut Ties With Bronny James After Preseason Disaster

Third-year NBA guard Bronny James didn’t score a point in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ preseason game loss to the Golden State Warriors, and that could have a serious impact on his roster status heading into the regular season.

James is on a guaranteed contract for this year, but with the Lakers still needing to make one final roster cut, his showing against Golden State could put him back alongside Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy as a top candidate to be off the roster before the season begins.

In 11 minutes of action, James missed his only two field goal attempts, recorded one rebound, one steal, and four turnovers, while finishing as a -18 while on the court in the Lakers’ 12-point loss, a performance that doesn’t bode well for his standing both in the team’s rotation and roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

Bronny James Handed Bad Roster Cut Update After Preseason Loss

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Collin Keane believes James’ showing against Golden State could once again make him a candidate to be the Lakers’ final roster cut.

“Bronny has struggled offensively all preseason, and Tuesday’s performance leaves fans wondering whether he survives the impending roster cuts,” he wrote. “His struggles playing point guard are well-documented, but this was arguably the worst performance of his young career.”

James had stronger showings in some of the Lakers’ earlier preseason games, but his performance on Tuesday night was a lowlight of his NBA tenure so far. Even two-way guard Chris Manon saw action before James against Golden State.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was also critical of James’ preseason showing, saying, “I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games.”

It could be realistic that the Lakers are now deciding between James, Knecht, and Hardy on which two will make the regular season roster. Knecht didn’t score a point, but had a better +/- and Hardy had a much stronger showing, scoring ten points and recording two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 15 minutes.

“James, Jaden Hardy, and Dalton Knecht entered training camp in a competition for the final roster spots. It appeared James had a firm lead over both players before Tuesday night,” Keane added. “Dalton Knecht is still the favorite to get cut, but Bronny has to be in consideration after Tuesday’s disaster.”

James is on a guaranteed deal, as though that’s the same case for Knecht and Hardy, waiving the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer might cause a bigger headache than cutting ties with one of the other two.

However, if Redick and the Lakers are serious about making a run in the West, James is unintentionally making a case as to why he might not be suited to be a contributor on the roster this season, putting his future in the league in major question.

Lakers Young Guard Still Has Major Questions

The Lakers have been trying to make James a point guard. If he’s on the team this season, he’ll be a reserve ball-handler behind guys like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Collin Sexton.

However, that’s likely not the role he’s best suited to play. Opposing defenses will focus in on him, and the 21-year-old hasn’t shown that he can be the type of offensive glue that Los Angeles will need.

James would be better suited as a defensive-minded guard who can hit open threes, but that’s not where the Lakers have been playing him so far.

As Keane mentioned, Jame is without a real position, and that could put his status on the roster in question if he isn’t offering a ton of help on the offensive end at a time when that’s what the coaching staff is allowing him to do.

“James wants to be a point guard, but that isn’t his ideal position. The four turnovers to zero assists in Las Vegas were a low point as to why,” he wrote. “The 6’2 guard is best in an off-ball role, but only if he’s making shots. (However) James is one-for-seven from long range this preseason. He can’t buy a bucket and looks lost offensively.”

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With that, as Keane finished, James might now be back in the conversation with Knecht and Hardy as the one player who could be off the Lakers’ roster before the regular season begins.

“The pressure is on Bronny James to bounce back. The Los Angeles Lakers have to cut at least one guaranteed contract before opening night, and James put himself back in that conversation with a nightmare performance against the Warriors. Even if he makes the roster, James must keep improving to stick long-term. This preseason game didn’t help. Bronny reached a new low, and all he can do is play better in the preseason finale. If not, a difficult decision for the Lakers gets even harder.”

The franchise has until October 19 to decide on the final roster cut.