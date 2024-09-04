Lakers Trade Proposal Would Move Dalton Knecht & More for 21-Point Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the season with essentially the same team they had last year, a roster that was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. Outside of the additions of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James in the NBA draft, the Lakers didn’t make any other moves.

However, with an opportunity to do so before the season, the Lakers still have time to make a trade or sign free agents. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed a deal for Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers. The deal would move Knecht and more.

Lakers would receive: Grant

Trail Blazers would receive: Knecht, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2029 first-round pick

“This move adds another high-end starter to the Lakers’ first unit, as Grant would represent a huge upgrade over Hachimura, the current projected starter at the 3. Grant is a better defender, has averaged over 20.0 points per game in three of the past four years and would provide desperately needed spacing.

“Hachimura shot a career-best 42.2 percent from deep last year, but he’s never been a high-volume gunner,” Hughes wrote on September 4. “Grant was above the 40.0 percent mark on threes in 2022-23 and 2023-24. More importantly, he’s averaged at least 7.4 three-point attempts per 100 possessions since 2020-21. Hachimura is at 4.7 for his career.”