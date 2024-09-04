Lakers Trade Proposal Would Move Dalton Knecht & More for 21-Point Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the season with essentially the same team they had last year, a roster that was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. Outside of the additions of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James in the NBA draft, the Lakers didn’t make any other moves.
However, with an opportunity to do so before the season, the Lakers still have time to make a trade or sign free agents. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed a deal for Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers. The deal would move Knecht and more.
Lakers would receive: Grant
Trail Blazers would receive: Knecht, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2029 first-round pick
“This move adds another high-end starter to the Lakers’ first unit, as Grant would represent a huge upgrade over Hachimura, the current projected starter at the 3. Grant is a better defender, has averaged over 20.0 points per game in three of the past four years and would provide desperately needed spacing.
“Hachimura shot a career-best 42.2 percent from deep last year, but he’s never been a high-volume gunner,” Hughes wrote on September 4. “Grant was above the 40.0 percent mark on threes in 2022-23 and 2023-24. More importantly, he’s averaged at least 7.4 three-point attempts per 100 possessions since 2020-21. Hachimura is at 4.7 for his career.”
Trail Blazers Asking Price for Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly want the Los Angeles Lakers first-round picks in 2029 and 2031, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
However, Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily reported that the Lakers “haven’t wanted” to meet the asking price for Grant.
“Portland, according to those close to the situation, is demanding two first-round picks for Grant,” Irwin wrote on July 3. “League sources cite his contract and potential reluctance to take on a lesser role on a winning team as concerns for why the Lakers and other teams haven’t wanted to meet that price.”
While Hughes’ trade proposal wouldn’t move two first-round picks, the Lakers would send Knecht, who they drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft.
Why Trading Knecht Does and Doesn’t Make Sense
As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the 2024-25 season, LeBron James made it clear during the Olympics that he could still do enough to help a team win a championship. Anthony Davis, who remained healthy for nearly the entire year last season, also had an impressive Olympic run.
With two superstars on the roster, the Lakers could just be missing a player like Grant, who could be their third option and do a lot for them on the court.
Trading Knecht might hurt the Lakers’ future, but their future already looks bleak with a lack of young talent and picks. The Lakers are arguably the top destination for star free agents, so when James eventually retires, they should be in the mix for any of the top players on the market.
While the Tennessee product should be an intriguing player for the Lakers as early as this season, he still hasn’t proven anything in the NBA.
Grant, however, averaged 21.0 points and shot 40.2% from 3-point range on 5.1 attempts per game last season.
Comments
Lakers Trade Proposal Would Move Dalton Knecht & More for 21-Point Scorer