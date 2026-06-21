Top NBA Prospect Darryn Peterson Names Los Angeles Lakers His Favorite Team

One of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft is Darryn Peterson from the Kansas Jayhawks. Peterson is predicted to be picked inside the top four and could even get selected first overall by the Washington Wizards.

Speaking to Bobby Cey of NBA Future Starts Now, Peterson was asked multiple questions ahead of the draft. He had a surprising answer when asked about his favorite team.

Peterson wrote “LA” as his answer, pertaining to the Los Angeles Lakers. He grew up watching LeBron James and supports the team he plays for, as per Lakers Nation.

That means his Lakers fandom might not last since James could leave this offseason via free agency. However, the purple and gold franchise is still favored to bring him back even though he’s not their top priority.

Darryn Peterson Only Worked Out For The Wizards

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Jeremy Woo, Darryn Peterson only worked out for one team ahead of the draft, the Washington Wizards.

Peterson doesn’t plan on meeting with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls, which are the teams that own the next three picks.

The belief in Peterson’s camp is he’ll get drafted first overall by the Wizards, though that’s not a foregone conclusion. AJ Dysbanta has been the consensus top pick in many mock drafts.

The Jazz are also not reportedly deterred by not working out with Peterson. They already have experience in drafting a player they didn’t meet prior to the draft. They picked Ace Bailey fifth last year, and he turned out quite alright in Utah despite the initial tension.

In his lone season at Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field. He was plagued with a cramping issue that has since been resolved ahead of the draft.

Los Angeles Lakers Own The 25th Pick

While the Los Angeles Lakers have no shot at picking Darryn Peterson, they can still find a talented player at No. 25. The Lakers are doing their due diligence by scouting some of the prospects projected to go late in the first round.

According to Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are likely going the “best player available” route. However, the Lakers would prefer to add a big man or an athletic wing to offset any of their departing free agents.

“They probably will be in search of a center who can be a lob threat or an athletic wing who can play defense and knock down three-pointers, two positions the Lakers crave as they try to build a team around star Luka Doncic that fits best with his style of play,” Turner wrote.

Some of the names being mentioned in mock drafts as possible Lakers picks include Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance, Texas’ Dailyn Swain, Duke’s Isaiah Evans and Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr.