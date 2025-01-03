Lakers Linked to Clutch PG After D’Angelo Russell Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the top three potential landing spots for Sacramento Kings All-NBA point guard De’Aaron Fox if he is traded, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on January 2.

“The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers top the list of teams that are most often discussed as possible Fox landing spots, with others sure to make a run at him if (when?) he’s truly on the market,” Amick wrote.

But among the teams linked to Fox, “the Spurs’ noise is the loudest,” according to Amick.

The Spurs are looking for a long-term pick-and-roll partner for last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, with the 39-year-old Chris Paul as the placeholder.

On the other hand, the Heat are still facing the potential departure of six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after this season by declining his $52.4 million player option for next season.

The Lakers also need another playmaker after they traded away their top point guard, D’Angelo Russell, to acquire versatile 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

What Lakers Can Offer for De’Aaron Fox

However, Russell was the Lakers’ biggest salary ballast in a potential star trade.

Fox, the 2023 NBA Clutch Player of the Year, and an All-Star in the same season, would command a Kings’ ransom if he becomes available.

With Russell’s expiring salary now gone, the Lakers are left with Rui Hachimura ($17 million), Gabe Vincent ($11 million) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7 million) as their potential salary matching contracts in a Fox trade.

The Lakers could technically trade three first-round picks, but one of those is the top-4 protected pick in 2027, which they currently owe to the Utah Jazz in the Russell Westbrook trade in 2023. That still holds weight since LeBron James could be retired by then.

They also have three pick swaps (2026, 2028 and 2030) and two second-round picks available to add to their three first-rounders (2027 top-4, 2029 and 2031) if they go after Fox.

The Kings might have to ask for Austin Reaves for Fox.

De’Aaron Fox Likely Available in Summer

After Fox received flak in the hasty firing of 2023 NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown, the Kings star point guard is not expected to be traded on or before the February 6 trade deadline. Brown was let go after their five-game losing streak and his public admonition of Fox.

Fox hasn’t asked for a trade despite his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, meeting the Kings front office before their five-game losing skid that hastened Brown’s departure.

“While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, that hasn’t stopped interested teams from planning for a possible run at the 27-year-old former All-Star. Among interested teams, there is a strong belief that Fox is more likely to be available this summer rather than before the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Amick wrote.

The Lakers have the Klutch Sports connection to rely on should they go after Fox. After all, they landed Anthony Davis in 2019 in a blockbuster trade and Bronny James in this year’s draft with the help of Klutch Sports.

Austin Reaves Stars in Playmaker Role

Reaves is taking a star turn with an increased role following the exit of Russell.

Over his last three games since the Lakers shipped Russell, Reaves is averaging 29.0 points, 12.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds. He has three straight games of double-digit assists, including a career-high 16 against Fox and the Kings on December 28.

Reaves has embraced the role of starting point guard for the Lakers.

“It’s fun. Like I said, I’m gonna mess up, gonna do dumb things, and I’m gonna learn from them,” Reaves told reporters after had 10 assists in the Lakers’ 122-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 31. “That’s all I can really do. I’m kind of taking this role on the fly, trading D’Lo, getting more on-ball reps.

“I’m just in my fourth year in the league, and every day, I can still learn something new; I’m really excited to continue to learn, continue to grow and become a better player.”