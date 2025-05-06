Lakers Land Ex-MVP Center as Luka’s Lob Partner in Wild Trade Pitch

The Los Angeles Lakers will prioritize looking for a center this offseason following their disappointing first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, where their lack of size in the middle was exposed.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer proposed a wild trade idea where the Lakers would gamble on Philadelphia 76ers franchise star Joel Embiid and his 31-year-old creaking knees to run with Luka Dončić and LeBron James without giving up Austin Reaves.

“We’ll give you all of our expirings and a first, and we’ll get you out of the Joel Embiid business,” Simmons said on his podcast, “Bill Simmons,” on Monday. “Here’s your get-out-of-jail free card right now. You don’t have to deal with him anymore.”

The Lakers can theoretically offer Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura and their 2031 first-round pick. They also have five pick swaps to use as a sweetener.

But Simmon’s hypothetical trade will leave the Lakers $5.2 million below the first apron and $17.1 million under the second apron, assuming James picks up his player option, with at least five roster spots to fill to get league minimum of 14.

Joel Embiid Available?

In the same podcast, Simmons’ guest Ryen Rusillo said Embiid could be had before his season-ending surgery.

“I heard Embiid was available at the trade deadline,” Rusillo told Simmons.

Simmons was in disbelief.

“C’mon, we’re getting on Hoopshype tomorrow,” Simmons told Rusillo.

“It may have been a ‘would you?’ but I think this happens all the time. So it shouldn’t be something that’s big of a deal,” Rusillo replied.

Embiid was only limited to 19 games this season. In April, Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after he was shut down.

Despite his nagging knee issues, Embiid still averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season. Embiid is just two years removed from his MVP season. But since then, he had only played 58 out of the possible 164 games over the past two seasons.

Rob Pelinka on What He’s Looking For a Center

Lakers president Rob Pelinka made it clear that the center position will be addressed this offseason.

“This offseason, one of our primary goals is gonna be to add size in our frontcourt at the center position, and that’s just gonna be a part of the equation,” Pelinka told reporters during his end-of-season press conference alongside Lakers coach JJ Redick.

So, what exactly is Pelinka looking for in the next Lakers starting center after the team rescinded the Mark Williams trade at the deadline?

“In terms of center traits, it would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, a lob threat, and someone who can protect the interior defensively. I think those would be keys,” he said.

“But there are multiple types of centers that could be effective in the league. There are also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. So I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”

Embiid should be the cream of the crop. However, his troublesome knees have been a lingering issue.

Potential Center Options

If Embiid isn’t truly available or they feel not worth the risk, the Lakers will have plenty of options available in the free agent market.

Atlanta’s Clint Capela, Minnesota’s Naz Reid (player option), Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, Indiana’s Myles Turner and champion centers Al Horford of Boston and Golden State’s Kevon Looney are all free agents this summer.

But if James opts into his $52.7 million player option for next season, the Lakers will only have the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception unless they offload some of their guaranteed contracts to create cap room.

Turner is the obvious top choice, but the Lakers do not have the cap room unless James declines his player option and signs elsewhere, which is unlikely to happen.

A sign-and-trade with Turner is possible, but the Lakers need to give up rotation players to match salaries, and besides, they only have their 2031 first-round selection and two pick swaps to potentially offer Indiana.

Cheaper options in the trade market include Portland’s Robert Williams III or Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton.