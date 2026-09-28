Los Angeles Lakers Announce Full Training Camp Roster As Final Cut Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their full training camp roster at the team’s media day.

At least one cut will need to be made to get under the NBA’s 15-man roster limit, but the total group of players on the current roster will each have a chance to compete for a final spot before the season opener on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors.

Also at the Lakers’ media day were Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and several other players speaking to the press, but none commented about the expected cut coming soon.

A few Lakers players did address the starting lineup, which, outside of those three previously named, has yet to be fully decided on by head coach JJ Redick.

Lakers Full Training Camp Roster Announced

In a press release announced by the franchise, the Lakers’ full training camp roster was announced.

In order of how they were listed in the release, here is every player Los Angeles is taking into training camp.

Cameron Carr, Luka Doncic, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Bronny James, Arthur Kaluma (two-way), Walker Kessler, Dalton Knecht, William Kyle III, Jake LaRavia, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Chris Manon (two-way), AK Okereke (two-way), Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton, Cole Swider Matisse Thybulle, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Ziaire Williams are all the players on the Lakers’ training camp roster.

Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler highlight the group, as the Lakers made huge chances this summer to build around the Slovenian to compete for a championship.

The rest of the players will be key, but seeing that trio have success will be the most important factor for the Lakers to exceed expectations this upcoming season.

A Roster Cut And Starting Lineup Decision Remain

In case you didn’t notice, the Lakers’ training camp roster has more players than they are allowed to have for the actual NBA season.

At least one player set to participate in the training camp won’t be on the roster, and that doesn’t include the several players currently on two-way contracts.

According to several reporters, Knecht and Hardy are the two leading candidates to be dropped by the Lakers heading into the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on Dalton Knecht to fight for this roster spot with Jaden Hardy in training camp,” NBA insider Brett Siegel said on a recent livestream. “One of them is most likely going to be cut, and it wouldn’t shock me if it ended up being Dalton Knecht, but it really does depend on what happens here in training camp for the Lakers.”

Kyle and Swider were also recently signed, and there’s a chance neither makes the final cut either.

Additionally, the question of who will fill the starting lineup remains a big issue. Previously, it was expected that Grimes would fill one of the spots next to Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler, but that hasn’t been guaranteed, as Redick said in his recent press conference.

But in response to that, Grimes made his feelings clear.

“Quentin Grimes said he 100 percent wants to start. Said he wants to fight and to earn a starting spot,” Lakers writer Dan Woike wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, LaRavia, Mamukelashvili, Thybulle, Vanderbilt, and Carr could also be candidates to fill the starting power forward position.

Any final decisions remain uncertain, but the Lakers are expected to finalize a starting five at some point during training camp.