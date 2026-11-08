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Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Detroit Pistons (Nov. 8)

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Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on November 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ben Liebenberg/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers begin a four-game road trip on Sunday at the Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers are coming off their fourth straight win, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 124-118 in a 2026 NBA Cup group stage matchup.

Luka Doncic had another masterful performance, scoring 53 points on 17-for-33 shooting. He’s now averaging 40.1 points per game this season as the Lakers sit atop the Western Conference standings at 8-2.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Pistons

Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter of the NBA game against the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on November 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. They have two players on the report, including Luka Doncic.

Doncic is listed as questionable due to low back tightness. He will be evaluated before tip-off and could be upgraded to available. He has already missed one game because of a back injury earlier this season.

The Lakers could also give Doncic a rest since it’s the first game of a back-to-back. If he doesn’t play, Austin Reaves gets to lead the offense, while Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton will be asked to do more.

Walker Kessler, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyWalker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles upcourt during the second half of a game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 28, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Walker Kessler is also on the injury report. He is listed as available despite a left finger injury. He continues to wear a splint but has yet to miss a game this season.

Kessler is having a great start to his Lakers career. He’s averaging 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.4 blocks in 10 games.

Bronny James and Cameron Carr are off the injury report after spending a brief time with the Coachella Valley Lakers in the NBA G League.

Adou Thiero is also available to play after making his season debut against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lakers vs. Pistons Preview

Lakers vs Pistons
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers enter Sunday’s matchup on a four-game losing streak to the Detroit Pistons. They have not beaten the Pistons since February 13, 2024. They also have not won in Detroit since November 29, 2023.

It’s going to be a really good game since the Pistons are among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They are 6-2 to start the season, though they are coming off a 112-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cade Cunningham is going to be a handful for the Lakers. He’s among the best players in the NBA today and could go toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic if he’s cleared to play.

The Lakers vs. Pistons game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on NBA TV and Spectrum Sportsnet.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Detroit Pistons (Nov. 8)

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