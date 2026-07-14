Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Bronny James’ Lakers Future

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to look very different when they return to action for the 2026-27 campaign, as the team will have a LeBron James-sized hole in their lineup. The Lakers seem content to turn things over to their backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but there are still questions surrounding this roster.

One of the less pressing situations that the team has to deal with revolves around Bronny James. The son of LeBron, many folks believe that Bronny has largely gotten his shot with Los Angeles because of his father’s presence on the team. Now that LeBron is departing, everyone has wondered what that will mean for Bronny, and a new report has provided a unique update on his future.

Bronny Expected to Depart Lakers, Follow LeBron James in Free Agency

Nothing is obviously definitive until he makes a decision, but everyone here in Vegas thinks wherever LeBron goes, Bronny will be going there too, but nothing has been said about this. Just talk amongst everyone. https://t.co/Mm4ctSdp3p — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 14, 2026

As a prospect, Bronny appeared to be on track to be a top prospect, but a scary cardiac arrest incident in 2023 derailed his development. Despite that, Bronny still managed to suit up for the USC Trojans in the 2023-24 campaign, and while he struggled, he ended up getting selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny has largely split his first two years in the pros between the NBA and the G-League. While he’s shown flashes of his potential, he’s rarely been able to make any sort of real impact for L.A. In 42 games, Bronny averaged 2.9 points, 1.2 assists, and 0.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9% from the field.

At just 21 years old, Bronny still has quite a bit of upside, but it remains to be seen if he’s part of the Lakers’ future plans. While nothing is finalized just yet, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, chatter is brewing around the league suggesting that Bronny will wind up finding his way to whichever team LeBron signs with in free agency.

“Nothing is obviously definitive until he makes a decision, but everyone here in Vegas thinks wherever LeBron goes, Bronny will be going there too, but nothing has been said about this. Just talk amongst everyone,” Siegel wrote in a post on X.

Bronny James’ Future Hangs in the Balance Amid LeBron James’ Free Agency

Bronny isn’t a free agent, and while the Lakers picked up his $2.3 million guaranteed salary for the 2026-27 campaign, that doesn’t mean they are married to him for the upcoming year. L.A. could conceivably trade Bronny, but the more likely method of moving on from him would be to simply release him.

LeBron obviously needs to make a decision on his playing future first, but the initial belief is that Bronny will end up following him to whichever team he signs with. Things could change quickly in that department, but it ultimately wouldn’t be a major surprise if Bronny has already played his last game for the Lakers.