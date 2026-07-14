Walker Kessler Gives Great Update On Teaming With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of pressure on them entering next season with a new roster built around Luka Doncic. Walker Kessler was acquired after the Utah Jazz agreed to deal him for two future first round draft picks. Los Angeles also had to pay their new big man over $30 million per season to start a new contract cycle. The main reason for this move was Doncic expressing his desire to play with a better center who could defend at a higher level.

Kessler shared the following comment about Doncic today as he spoke to the media for the first time since the trade:

“Passing the ball is pretty good. He has such a big presence on the court. It makes every guy, all four guys around him, just makes it a lot easier for them to do what they need to do. And then what I can do for him is obviously, play defense for him, set great screens, get him some assists. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ve never played with a point guard of that kind of size and stature, where he’s just a matchup nightmare. So, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The future of the Lakers more or less revolves around whether the trio of Kessler, Doncic and Austin Reaves can contend together. Kessler and Luka must have strong chemistry to help each other or the move is going to be viewed as a failure.

Why The Pressure Falls On Luka Doncic

The Lakers sold fans on this offseason being the one where the team drastically improves from a good team to a contender. Doncic fell into their laps last season when the Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by trading him to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

A new timeline made it clear that the team must contend for an NBA Championship after adding a top five player in the league who is still in his 20s. The youth and upside of Doncic as the face of the franchise required building a roster around the star’s flaws and strengths.

Kessler joined the Lakers due to Doncic using his status as a superstar to request a new center. Both DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes are now gone, and Doncic’s top choice is there on a hefty contract to appease him.

Why The Quote Should Appease Lakers Fans

Kessler’s comment made it clear that he’s expecting to do great things upon teaming with the most talented player he’s ever played alongside. Doncic wanted the big man to help his flaws, but the opposite is in play too.

The quote confirmed that Kessler has never played with a legendary point guard who can set him up with easier shots. Utah witnessed Kessler becoming a breakout player due to his outstanding defense and some offensive progression before injuries derailed him.

Health is the top concern, but the Lakers have a great chance to build something special with the new core. Kessler is more excited than ever to play for the best NBA roster he’s been a part of and to benefit from Doncic running the offense.