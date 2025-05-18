Lakers Could Revive Trade Interest in $20 Million Center After NBA Draft Lottery

The Los Angeles Lakers could revisit their trade interest in Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl this summer, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported after the NBA Draft lottery results.

The Raptors fell from seventh to ninth in this year’s draft, where ESPN projected them to select South Carolina big man Collin Murray-Boyles. Scotto added Maryland center Derik Queen “could also make sense” for the Raptors.

If the Raptors draft a center, Poeltl could become available for the Lakers.

“Poeltl is owed $19.5 million for the 2025-26 season and has a player option for the same figure for the 2026-27 season. Should Poeltl not get an extension done with Toronto, a team such as the Los Angeles Lakers – who are seeking an upgrade at center – could have trade interest,” Scotto wrote.

The Lakers were interested in Poeltl before the trade deadline, according to Michael Grange of SportsNet Canada.

“The Lakers have inquired about him, but the sense is the Raptors are holding out for an offer that would include a first-round pick (likely with a certain level of protection) and the only one the Lakers have left to offer is a 2031 first they’ve been clutching tightly for years,” Grange reported at the time.

They ultimately used that pick in the rescinded Mark Williams deal.

Addressing their lack of size is the Lakers’ top priority after the Minnesota Timberwolves smothered their small-ball lineup en route to a gentleman sweep in the first round despite being the No. 6 seed and the latter having the homecourt advantage for the first time since 2012.

Traditional Center vs. Athletic Rim Runner

It should be noted that the Lakers’ interest in the Toronto center was before they acquired Luka Dončić, who prefers playing with an athletic rim-runner and lob threat.

Poeltl is neither of those.

The 7-foot Austrian center is a traditional center who operates in the low block. He is a strong rebounder, a decent passer and a solid rim protector.

The 29-year-old center averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

However, Lakers president Rob Pelinka shared they are not locked in on one type of center, which Dončić prefers.

“It would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, lob threat, and someone that could protect the interior defensively,” Pelinka told reporters during his end-of-season press conference. “I think those would be key. But there’s multiple different types of centers that can be very effective in the league. There’s also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. So I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”

Play

Other Center Options

The Lakers $70 million worth of expiring contract to use in a trade along with their 2031 first-round pick.

But if Poeltl isn’t available, the Lakers might have to look for another deal.

Other options in the trade market include Portland’s Robert Williams III or Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton.

And if no trade is feasible, the Lakers will have plenty of options available in the free agent market, which include Atlanta’s Clint Capela, Minnesota’s Naz Reid (player option), Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, Indiana’s Myles Turner and champion centers Al Horford of Boston and Golden State’s Kevon Looney.