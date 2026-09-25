JJ Redick Sends Strong Message About Bronny James After Notable Lakers Omission

Bronny James’ name was conspicuously absent when the Los Angeles Lakers discussed their remade roster before training camp. Coach JJ Redick did not leave the silence hanging for long.

During an appearance on ESPN Los Angeles, Redick delivered a ringing endorsement of James while discussing the development of the Lakers’ younger players.

“We were talking actually yesterday about Bronny,” Redick said. “That guy’s good. He’s a good basketball player. We’re excited to have him, and we’re excited to coach him this year.”

The declaration was brief, but its timing made it significant.

James was not mentioned by Redick or president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka during their pre-training camp news conference when they discussed the rotation, the open starting positions and several developing players. Redick praised Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr, while also naming Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle among the perimeter defenders who could shape the Lakers’ identity.

Bronny’s omission stood out because his roster position is not entirely secure.

Bronny James Enters Lakers Roster Competition

The Lakers will enter camp with 16 guaranteed contracts but can carry only 15 players into the regular season. Pelinka said the team will use camp and the preseason to evaluate its options while remaining open to a consolidation trade.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha identified James, Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy as three players potentially fighting for two roster spots.

Redick’s comments do not guarantee James a place on the final roster. They do, however, offer the strongest public indication that the coaching staff still views the 21-year-old guard as a meaningful developmental piece rather than merely a sentimental holdover from the LeBron James era.

James made 42 regular-season appearances last season, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range. He also appeared in eight playoff games, averaging 1.5 points as his role expanded during Reaves and Doncic’s absences due to injuries.

His larger developmental gains came with the South Bay Lakers. James averaged 15.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 14 G League games while shooting 56.4% from the field and 45.6% from beyond the arc. By the end of the season, that progress had helped him earn opportunities ahead of Knecht in Redick’s rotation.

By the end of the season, James had begun earning opportunities ahead of Knecht. That history could matter if the Lakers resolve their roster crunch through a straight competition rather than a trade.

JJ Redick Still Believes in Bronny James

The Lakers do not need James to become a featured scorer. Their roster already has primary creators in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, along with reserve guards capable of supplying offense.

James’ path runs through defense, decision-making and dependable shooting — the traits required from a low-usage guard playing beside stars.

Redick has consistently resisted treating James as a finished product. He challenged him publicly during his rookie year but also trusted him in defensive assignments and praised his willingness to accept coaching.

That balance remains important. Bronny’s famous name may have opened doors, but it cannot secure one of only 15 roster spots on a team attempting to contend.

His absence from the Lakers’ initial roster discussion created an uncomfortable question. Redick’s follow-up supplied a direct answer: James remains in their plans, even if he must still earn his place.