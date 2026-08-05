Lakers Jonathan Kuminga Decision Comes With Big Luka Doncic Risk

The Los Angeles Lakers are still keen on signing Jonathan Kuminga to round out their roster this offseason, adding an athletic wing to play alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

If the Lakers can sign Kuminga, they would likely need to negotiate a multi-year deal with him, and, as reported on multiple fronts, that number could range from $5 to $18 million annually, with the young forward eyeing the higher end of that scale.

However, even if the Lakers do add Kuminga, it could come at the risk of losing financial flexibility next season and moving forward.

But, at the same time, Los Angeles won’t want to forfeit their mid-level exception. And with that, the idea of not adding a player like Kuminga and failing to build a title contender around franchise star Doncic could become an even bigger issue, as reports hint the Slovenian could leave the Lakers if he doesn’t have a shot at a championship.

Currently, the Lakers face a tough situation: either taking a risk on Kuminga or potentially increasing the chances of Doncic leaving when his deal is done.

Lakers Jonathan Kuminga Trade And New Deal Situation

At this point in the NBA offseason, the Lakers have been eyeing Kuminga for a while, but they would need to negotiate a new contract for the player, as he is an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks turned down his team option.

Per the California Post, Los Angeles is ready to offer him a decent amount of money, but as Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote for LakeShowLife.com, that could mean losing out on the mid-level exception for next year, something the Lakers have been prioritizing based on their moves this summer.

“Would Kuminga be a good addition to the Lakers? Depending on his willingness to embrace a new type of role, he could be. However, Los Angeles must keep the bigger picture in mind, and that involves not losing out on next summer’s nontaxpayer midlevel exception.”

Speaking on the Lakers Collective podcast, team insider Trevor Lane offered a similar thought.

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“People say, ‘Why don’t the Lakers just go pay Jonathan Kuminga more?’ Because they want to have the flexibility to use that (mid-level exception) next summer,” he said. “They want to be able to go add that final piece via that MLE.”

Simply put, if the Lakers want to add Kuminga, they likely will. But the exact terms of a deal they agree on with him could impact future team-building going forward.

At the same time, whether it’s taking an unnecessary risk that ends up not working out by signing Kuminga, or missing out on him entirely, that could increase the chances of Doncic leaving later on, as a new report signals he isn’t a guarantee to stay in Los Angeles for the long haul.

L.A. Faces Growing Luka Doncic Risk

According to Lane, which is nowhere near a new idea, if Doncic doesn’t have a strong roster around him, he might not sign a new deal with the Lakers after next season, which could open the door to a potential departure.

“It could be an uncomfortable summer next year,” Lane said. “The Lakers could find themselves in a similar situation to the one that the Nuggets are in with (Nikola) Jokic. … Yeah, you got to be concerned about that if you’re the Lakers, and that’s part of why I think the plan needs to be rolling into the season with the roster ready to go, have a strong season and then say, ‘Hey, Luka, next summer we’re putting the finishing touches … and we’re off and running.’ That’s what you want to do.”

The Lakers are in a difficult situation right now. Yes, they’ve already had a busy offseason, but finding the right pieces for good prices is of the utmost importance considering Doncic’s timeline right now.

They might want to add Kuminga, but as Lane and Rovenchuk stated, signing him on a big deal could be risky. At the same time, failing to go all-in on this current roster could increase the chances of a superstar departure.

“What you don’t want is Luka looking around in 2028 saying, ‘Eh, we never made that leap. Maybe I’ll go find some place else to go play.’ If you start getting that sense that that’s where this is heading next summer, we’re taking Luka trades next summer,” Lane added.

This is likely a down-the-road issue for Los Angeles, regardless of whether they add Kuminga or not. But still, as seen throughout the NBA, one move, or lack thereof, one year could decide what happens in the future.

For the time being, the Lakers are in a solid spot, but there’s no guarantee this is the core they’ll have together for the rest of the decade, and if they aren’t hell-bent on going all in now, things could get worse, as it relates to Doncic’s future in town, down the road.