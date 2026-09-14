Lakers Land 3x All-Star Forward Next To Luka Doncic In Mega NBA Trade Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on nearly all of their top offseason trade and free agent targets to put next to Luka Doncic, and though the team remains hopeful about their chances this upcoming NBA season, there’s no guarantee this is the exact group that takes the court on opening night.

The Lakers still have yet to find or at least designate a starting power forward next season, and with previous targets Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson, and a few others now off the board, the team still has the chance to make a big move and bring in one final piece to this current roster.

In a new massive Lakers trade idea, the team brings in Julius Randle, currently of the Brooklyn Nets, by sending a bunch of minor assets out East to add a proven star and another solid scoring threat next to Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Julius Randle To Fill Starting Power Forward Position

Writing for Basketnews.com, Edvinas Kuzas outlined a three-team Lakers trade idea that would bring in former player Randle.

Here is the full trade proposal he floated out:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Julius Randle (From Brooklyn)and Jericho Sims (From Milwaukee)

Brooklyn Nets receive: Kyle Kuzma (From Milwaukee), Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, a Lakers’ future 2nd-round pick, and a Bucks’ future 2nd-round pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Terance Mann (From Brooklyn), Sandro Mamukelashvili, Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James

The Lakers send out a big haul to the Nets and Bucks to get back Randle in this deal, but if it means finally landing a high-level power forward to fill out the starting lineup, it’s hard to see Rob Pelinka and the front office not at least thinking over this trade proposal.

Randle was recently moved from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Brooklyn, so this exact trade might have to wait until later in the season. Still, the three-time All-Star currently has a low value around the league after he was dealt, and though his defense is questionable, he could be the missing piece if the Lakers truly have championship hopes.

Why Los Angeles Makes A Move For The Former Forward

As Kuzas explained, this trade idea makes sense for the Lakers, despite what they’d have to give up to bring Randle in.

“Randle would become another offensive weapon in the Lakers’ offense and could bring much-needed inside scoring as well as add more versatility to the team’s offense,” he wrote. “In addition to Mamukelashvili, the Lakers would part with Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James in this scenario, while receiving Jericho Sims as another rotation center option and a potentially interesting lob threat alongside Luka Doncic.”

Trading Vanderbilt, Knecht, and James wouldn’t be too difficult for the Lakers, as each has been mentioned in trade rumors over the course of this entire NBA offseason.

Moving LaRavia and Mamukelashvili would be a bit tougher, but if it means finally landing a bigger name like Randle, it could make sense.

Los Angeles’ current roster has a ton of middling players, like those mentioned above. Moving any combination of them would mean bad news for the team’s depth. Still, none of them are likely going to be the difference-makers in a championship push led by Doncic, which is why stacking up on top-tier talent could prove to be the right move.

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“The Lakers definitely won’t want to wait and could pull the trigger on a potential big-time name, who in this scenario would be their former lottery pick and current Brooklyn Nets star Julius Randle,” Kuzas added. “(For the Nets), trading away Julius Randle would open up opportunities for Brooklyn’s young core to take on larger roles…Moving Randle’s sizable contract frees up cap space and secures draft capital alongside two expiring deals.”

Randle is coming off a tumultuous season with the Timberwolves that saw him average 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and five assists on 48.1% shooting. He’s put up at least 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists in each of his last six seasons, and has played in at least 64 games all but once in the past 11 years.

Lakers fans might not like this trade idea because they still have a sour taste in their mouth from Randle’s previous tenure with the franchise, but at a low value, he could be the missing piece to this core.

It’s uncertain whether Los Angeles will make another big move this summer or this upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, but if the front office isn’t happy with this roster, he could be a big name that will likely be available as the year goes on.