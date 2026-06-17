Lakers Linked to 5-Time All-Star Alongside LeBron James’ Return

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the favorite to bring back LeBron James this summer, and one of his former championship teammates might be trailing him to L.A.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported on Wednesday, June 17 that James is leaning toward returning to the Lakers for his age-42 campaign and may bring five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love along with him.

“That’s what I’m hearing. I’m hearing that he’s likely coming back,” Spears said. “I am curious under this new Lakers regime, you know, what the [salary] number is.”

“And also I’m hearing that one of his old teammates from Cleveland, Kevin Love, could likely be joining the Lakers, too,” Spears added. “Unrestricted free agent, rejoining his old buddy. And so I could see those two guys being reunited there.”

James and Love are currently together in London, along with several other members of the 2015-16 world champion Cavaliers, on what appears to be a golf vacation of sorts as well as a 10-year celebration of their title run.

Joining the two in England are Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith.

The author will update this post.