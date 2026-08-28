Lakers $10 Million Duo Are Key to Next Move After Kuminga Blow

The Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to turn their attention elsewhere after their long-standing pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga ended in disappointment.

Following months of speculation, Kuminga ultimately passed on the opportunity to join Los Angeles and instead signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That leaves the Lakers facing an obvious question as training camp approaches, what comes next?

Lakers Could Turn to Trade Market After Jonathan Kuminga Blow

Several potential alternatives have already been connected to the Lakers following the Kuminga setback, including PJ Washington, De’Andre Hunter, and Bruce Brown.

Landing another established contributor via trade would require Los Angeles to clear salary elsewhere on the roster.

Jarred Vanderbilt is owed $12.4 million this season and holds a $13.2 million player option for 2027-28, while Jake LaRavia is entering the final year of his deal at $6 million.

Whether the Lakers would need to attach draft compensation to move either player remains unclear. The front office does have two second-round picks in 2031 and 2032 from the Washington Wizards, along with its own 2033 second-round selection.

Silver Screen and Roll’s Jacob Rude still expects Los Angeles to explore the trade market, although he believes the more realistic scenario involves players closer to the fringes of the rotation.

“I don’t expect a signing, but I still think there’s going to be a trade. At the very least, the Lakers are going to look hard for one,” Rude wrote.

“If it comes down to cutting someone, I imagine Dalton Knecht or Jaden Hardy are at the front of the line, and more likely the former considering he isn’t under contract for next season.”

“I’d expect Knecht and Hardy to be the package shipped around. That gets you into a salary range that you can find a useful player and, if any team is willing, gives them a lottery ticket with Knecht.”

Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy Could Become LA Trade Chips

Finding a workable deal may prove easier said than done. Rude noted that several teams around the NBA are also looking to trim their rosters ahead of the season, leaving relatively few destinations with the flexibility to absorb additional players.

Combining Knecht’s $4.2 million salary with Hardy’s $6 million deal could theoretically allow Los Angeles to bring back a useful contributor. However, Rude does not expect such a package to land the starting-caliber forward the Lakers were hoping to add in Kuminga.

Instead, he suggested a more realistic return could be a backup center, leaving Los Angeles “making do for that fifth starter” position.

The Lakers have until October 31 to exercise Knecht’s team option for the 2027-28 season. If they decline it, the 25-year-old would be on course to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

His standing within the organization has changed considerably since his trade to the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded in February 2025. Knecht has struggled to rediscover the form that briefly made him one of Los Angeles’ most exciting young players during the early stages of his rookie campaign.

Hardy presents a slightly different situation.

On a roster built around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, Los Angeles needs complementary shooters capable of producing without requiring the ball in their hands.

In theory, Hardy fits that description as a willing high-volume perimeter threat who can capitalize on the opportunities created by the Lakers’ primary playmakers. That is, of course, if he remains on the roster.

Lakers Could Find Greater Trade Value at Deadline

Keeping Hardy into the season would not necessarily compromise the Lakers’ future flexibility. His $6 million salary and 2027-28 team option could actually make him a useful trade asset if he fails to establish a meaningful role before the February deadline.

The same could potentially apply to Knecht.

Neither player may carry enough value right now to bring back the type of difference-maker Los Angeles is searching for. But circumstances can change quickly once the season begins and teams start reassessing their long-term plans.

If the Lakers cannot find the right deal before the season starts, patience could ultimately prove valuable. Knecht and Hardy may offer Los Angeles greater leverage as midseason trade pieces than they do during the final weeks of the offseason.