Knicks Celeb Fan Ripped Bronny James To Troll LeBron James

An impressive NBA opening night effort saw LeBron James leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the New York Knicks. However, the most memorable moment may have come from popular celebrity actor Tracy Morgan. Hostile commentary from Morgan on the NBC pre-game show saw him ripping apart Bronny James to troll LeBron. Despite LeBron and Bronny no longer being on the same team, Morgan called Bronny a “JUCO” player to mock his father.

The following quote from Morgan trolled the 76ers and LeBron:

“I’m not scared,” Morgan said. “We not scared of nobody… And Bronny looks like he got JUCO ball written all over him. I just wanna say what I feel. What you want?”

The toughest variable for Bronny will be the constant insults to come from being LeBron’s son. While he’s been a legendary all-time great figure, LeBron is a polarizing figure across the NBA. Bronny hopes to have a fresh start without LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Unfortunately, Morgan proved that the insults will still come his way since it’s an easy way to mock LeBron. One funny twist is that Bronny is quite popular in New York and even received his own chat at recent Knicks games. Morgan still loves to go far with trash talk and made for a memorable television moment.

How LeBron James Feels About Tracy Morgan

Many of the top celebrity NBA fans have positive relationships with LeBron, but Morgan is not one of them. The fandom of Morgan is fully tied to the Knicks as a lifelong New Yorker. Jalen Brunson and other Knicks are the only players that Morgan shows any loyalty to these days.

LeBron has made it clear he holds no love for those who take cheap shots at Bronny to get at him. Stephen A Smith was confronted in person at a Lakers game for making rude comments about Bronny via ESPN First Take.

Morgan will see James holding a grudge over this and not looking to make peace any time soon. The Lakers’ road games at MSG will see Morgan continuing the trolling with negative comments directed at Bronny, Luka Doncic, and various other players.

Stronger Pressure On Bronny James This Season

The discussion around Bronny can become a hindrance for his career with minimal opportunities for the Lakers. Both Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to play close to 35 minutes per game with minimal bench time.

Bronny is already behind Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes on the bench guard pecking order. Sexton’s current injury will see Bronny and Jaden Hardy competing to earn more minutes from head coach JJ Redick’s game plan. Morgan’s words mirror what others say about Bronny not being an NBA caliber player.

Making the most of his minutes this season is the only way for Bronny to get past the criticism of being a “JUCO” player. The Lakers have no reason to keep Bronny beyond this season, so he must prove himself to shut down critics like Morgan and to preserve his NBA future.