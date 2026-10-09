Shams Charania Drops Concerning Knicks News on KAT, Josh Hart Extension Talks

Over the course of the offseason, the question for the reigning champion New York Knicks has always been around contract talks for both center Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart. Conversations about KAT and Josh Hart’s extensions have become central to the Knicks’ offseason plans.

On Friday, matters got even more concerning for the Knicks and their fans. The Knicks tabled extension talks with KAT and Hart as the sides remained critically far apart. The extension talks have been an ongoing story and they are turning into a major distraction. This happens as the Knicks ready for their Oct. 20 season opener.

ESPN’s Shams Charania gave an eye-raising update in a recent appearance on the NBA Today show. His insight shows just how far the sides are apart and why the Knicks decided to table these offers.

“I’m told negotiations have been idle for a while now, their latest offer being $76 million less than his max,” Charania said. “I’m told KAT would be willing to take tens of millions of dollars less, but he feels that current offer is just too extreme of a paycut to take.”

Why The Knicks Are Still Far Apart In KAT, Josh Hart Extensions

The issue between the Knicks and two of their top stars is twofold. Towns and Hart clearly want to remain in New York after breaking the franchise’s 53-year title drought.

The Knicks’ lowball offers for KAT and Hart come as quite a shock. Questionably, the Knicks don’t seem to have any major contracts they need to save up for. Besides these two, there are no major contracts upcoming.

When star Jalen Brunson famously took a $113 million paycut on his extension in 2024, it was with the promise the Knicks would build around him using their savings. The signings and extensions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges would come later. With Brunson, Bridges and Anunoby locked up, the Knicks are playing a dangerous game with their stars.

However, as Charania noted, the Knicks seem to want the focus to be on basketball. Meanwhile, their two key pieces want a deal to be done before October 20th.

“This is the Knicks attempting to essentially eliminate the distraction, the growing cloud around the team that has come from there being no extension with KAT and Josh Hart yet,” Charania said. “KAT, Josh Hart, they’ve wanted the Knicks to come back to the table, to negotiate a deal in good faith, and to try to get something done before the start of the season.”

The Knicks’ Second Apron Problem

New York’s main issue here is that they would majorly prefer to stay under the second apron.

“The Knicks’ offers have not really moved recently and the Knicks have wanted to stay out of the second apron,” Charania said. “KAT has been willing to come up with arrangements that would allow them to stay out of the second apron, but the Knicks are where they’re at, and KAT clearly feels like they’re not even close to an offer he’d be willing to take.”

Time is running out until the Knicks’ Opening Night, when a banner will finally rise to the rafters of Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have to find a middle ground with their stars in KAT and Hart.