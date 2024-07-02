Kyrie Irving Countered Lakers Star LeBron James in Battle for $50 Million Star

LeBron James made an aggressive recruiting pitch to Klay Thompson on behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Dallas Mavericks had their own secret weapon: Kyrie Irving.

When free agency opened, the Lakers and Mavericks were both vying for Thompson’s services. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James called Thompson immediately after the free agency opened. James’ camp also made it public that Thompson was a player that he’d be willing to take a pay cut to play alongside of.

Thompson, a five-time all-star, met with both sides before deciding. Irving’s presence proved to be a significant factor in the talks, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Klay Thompson had face-to-face meetings with both the Lakers and Mavericks in L.A. on Sunday night, league sources say,” Stein said. “In addition, Dallas had Klay’s former USA Basketball teammate Kyrie Irving to counter recruiting from LeBron James.”

The Mavericks ultimately signed Thompson to a three-year, $50 million deal as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade. Thompson’s decision was influenced by playing for a Dallas team that just made the NBA Finals and state taxes.

“Thompson had four-year offers for more money, but taking less was offset by the chance to win a fifth championship with the Mavs and difference in state taxes,” Wojnarowski said. “Agent Greg Lawrence of [Wasserman Basketball] led Thompson in serious talks with Mavs and Lakers, among others.”

It has been reported that the Lakers were willing to offer Thompson a four-year deal worth $80 million.

Kyrie Irving Had Career Turnaround With Mavericks

Thompson is seeking redemption after a rough final season with the Golden State Warriors. Irving was a good spokesman for having a resurgence as a member of the Mavericks.

Irving’s career was sputtering and he was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons when he was traded to the Mavs in 2023. But he’s turned things around in a big way and was an essential cog during their Finals run, averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the postseason. Irving also managed to keep the focus on his play.

“I’m very responsible with what I say and what I do and how I approach my day-to-day life,” Irving said in May. “And as a young person, I wasn’t really thinking about any of that. I really didn’t have an understanding of who I was as a person. I had to figure that out.

“And what you’re seeing now is a version of me that I’m proud of. I look at myself every day in the mirror and give myself affirmations. I meditate, I pray. I’m just more consistent in my daily practices to help me stay grounded. Part of knowing who you are is knowing where you came from.”

LeBron James Likely to Take Max Deal After Thompson News

James and his reps said the four-time MVP would take a pay cut on his next deal with the Lakers if it meant landing a key player. LeBron taking less could open the full mid-level exception for LA, which could help lure an impactful veteran.

Thompson, James Harden and big man Jonas Valanciunas were the names mentioned as potential targets. However, all three already have locked in new deals elsewhere, leaving the Lakers searching for answers.

“For the Lakers, I think ultimately LeBron James probably takes that full max because the kind of impact player they hoped they could get is not available to them,” Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.

James can sign a three-year, $162 million max extension with the Lakers.