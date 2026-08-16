Lakers Projected to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for Elite Shooter

The future of Bronny James is a hot topic among Los Angeles Lakers fans. Amid the many additions the Lakers’ have had this summer, there is some reason to believe that James could be on the move.

“The Lakers’ addition of Matisse Thybulle gives the Lakers 16 contracts, which could theoretically result in the Lakers cutting ties with Bronny James via either trade or waivers,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote. “Waiving and stretching Bronny’s $2.2 million deal would put the team under the luxury-tax line and put the roster into compliance.”

Anytime the topic of a James trade is broached, the Philadelphia 76ers stand out as a top landing spot for obvious reasons. In July, the Sixers signed James’ father to a two-year, $8 million contract. The initial report after the deal revealed that the Sixers signing LeBron James didn’t necessarily mean the team would then look to add his son.

“As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both, tells ESPN that “they are not a package deal” and there’s no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly,” NBA insider Ramona Shelburne reported on X, formerly Twitter.

How the Lakers Could Orchestrate a Bronny James Trade

Given James’ modest contract, the Lakers could move the 21-year-old guard to the Sixers in a deal involving a third team that the Lakers can acquire an asset from.

Here’s a proposed three-team deal involving the Detroit Pistons that deals James to Philadelphia while L.A. brings back a proven 3-point sniper.

Lakers receive: Duncan Robinson and a 2032 second round pick (via PHI; Memphis possesses swap rights)

Sixers receive: Bronny James

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia and a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

In this hypothetical trade, the Lakers pick up Robinson, the 32-year-old veteran sharpshooter who also brings proven starting experience in a playoff setting. Robinson has appeared in two NBA Finals. The Pistons shore up a top defensive unit by adding an elite on-ball defender in Vanderbilt and a wing scorer to help recoup the production Tobias Harris took with him to San Antonio. Meanwhile, the Sixers reunite the Jameses.

L.A. Could Move Bronny, But Trade Far from Guaranteed

The Lakers may retain James. Simply because they have a level of confidence in his upside potential.

“LeBron James’ departure from the Lakers after eight seasons isn’t viewed as anything related to Bronny James’ standing with the team,” Lakers insider Dan Woike wrote for The Athletic. He added that while “anything can happen,” Bronny is “well-liked in the Lakers locker room and a respected worker who has improved greatly in his two years with the organization.”

Team insider Khobi Price backed up that sentiment.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote for the California Post. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

Selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, James showed flashes of considerable improvement in his second season. He increased his percentages from the field, 3-point line and free-throw line.

If James remains a Laker, he’ll have the unique opportunity to shine without the shadow of his legendary father draped over him.