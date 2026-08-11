Lakers Proposed to Land Aaron Gordon With Luka Doncic in Major 4-Team Deal

The Denver Nuggets are looking for ways to get cheaper, and the Los Angeles Lakers could take advantage.

Denver’s most likely trade chip appears to be Aaron Gordon. Given Gordon’s contract and rich injury history, he figures to be among the first to go if the Nuggets decide that paying all this money isn’t worth the annual second round playoff exit.

The Lakers’ need for a starting power forward is well known. L.A. has spent nearly the last two months trying to come to terms with Atlanta Hawks free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. A former lottery pick, Kuminga is much younger than Gordon and has plenty of upside, but Gordon is a proven playoff starter and appears to have all the tools needed to excel as Luka Doncic’s teammate.

The Lakers Should Target Aaron Gordon

Gordon, who turns 31 next month, has shown he can have an elite impact on winning. The problem is he has had trouble staying on the court for the most meaningful games. Is he a risk worth taking for the Lakers?

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers accept the gamble and go after Gordon in a four-team deal involving the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat. Here’s how Gordon lands in L.A.

Lakers receive: Aaron Gordon, a 2030 second round pick (via DET) and a 2031 second round pick (via MIA)

Nuggets receive: Nikola Jovic, Jake LaRavia, a 2028 second round pick (via DET) a 2031 second round pick and a 2032 second round pick (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht

Heat receives: Cameron Johnson and Bronny James

This trade is hypothetical and intended as a suggestion. Here’s why all four teams have reasons to agree to this deal.

Why Denver, Detroit, Miami and L.A. Do the Trade

For Denver, two expensive contracts are unloaded. The Nuggets trim nearly $33 million in payroll and generate close to $24 million in tax space. The team now has the ability to re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson to a long-term deal, keeping the 23-year-old franchise cornerstone in place next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as the Nuggets aim to win a second championship in the Jokic era. Add two young players and three draft picks in the process, and the Nuggets have done themselves a favor.

For Detroit, trading two distant second round picks for an elite defender in Vanderbilt — bolstering already one of the league’s top defensive units — and a 25-year-old sharpshooter with untapped potential in Knecht is a win.

Meanwhile, the Heat brings in a sharpshooter to slot alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Johnson, who shot 43 percent from the 3-point line last season, would be a worthy pick up for the Heat.

The Lakers get a bonafide starting power forward in a move that could help them inch closer to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

If he stays healthy, Gordon makes the Lakers significantly better on paper. He is the ideal slasher and rim-runner to slot alongside Doncic.

Would a lineup featuring Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gordon and Walker Kessler lift the Lakers to the conference finals next season?