Lakers Get Surprising Austin Reaves Injury News After 43-Point Explosion

Austin Reaves carried the Los Angeles Lakers to their fifth consecutive victory Sunday night. Less than 24 hours later, his availability for their next game is in question.

Reaves was listed as questionable because of an illness on the NBA’s official injury report released Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

The designation comes after the Lakers guard erupted for 43 points in Sunday’s 121-116 road victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Los Angeles faces the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at State Farm Arena, leaving little recovery time between games.

The Lakers have not ruled Reaves out, but his status creates uncertainty for a backcourt already dealing with another absence.

Lakers List Austin Reaves as Questionable Against Hawks

Reaves delivered one of his finest performances of the season while Luka Doncic watched from the sidelines Sunday.

With Doncic unavailable because of lower-back tightness, the Lakers turned to Reaves to carry their offense.

He responded with 43 points, helping Los Angeles survive a Detroit comeback after building a massive early lead.

The Lakers led 40-14 early in the second quarter, but the Pistons steadily worked their way back into contention.

Detroit repeatedly threatened to overtake Los Angeles in the closing minutes.

Reaves helped keep the Lakers ahead with timely scoring and playmaking.

His performance proved essential as the team improved to 9-2.

However, Monday’s injury report introduced a new concern.

Reaves is dealing with an illness, and the Lakers have not announced whether he will be healthy enough to face Atlanta.

A questionable designation means his participation remains uncertain pending further evaluation.

Luka Doncic Expected Back as JJ Redick Adjusts Rotation

Fortunately for Los Angeles, Doncic appears positioned to return.

The Slovenian superstar was not listed on Monday’s injury report after sitting out against Detroit.

He missed Sunday’s contest because of lower-back tightness, his second absence of the season.

Doncic has been sensational when healthy, entering the weekend averaging an NBA-leading 40.1 points.

He scored 53 against Portland on Friday before receiving the night off in Detroit.

His potential return would give coach JJ Redick a reliable offensive centerpiece if Reaves cannot play.

But Los Angeles still faces a significant depth concern.

Quentin Grimes has been ruled out against the Hawks with a right finger sprain.

The veteran guard started in Doncic’s place Sunday and scored 12 points before leaving in the fourth quarter.

That leaves Redick with fewer options in the backcourt.

Lakers Face Challenging Back-to-Back Against Hawks

The Lakers enter Monday with five consecutive victories, but Atlanta presents another difficult test.

The Hawks have won four straight and improved to 7-4 following Saturday’s victory over Brooklyn.

Jalen Johnson scored 30 points in his return from an ankle injury, giving Atlanta another offensive weapon.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has relied heavily on its guards to generate scoring opportunities throughout its strong start.

Reaves has become especially valuable because of his ability to create shots, attack the basket and organize the offense.

His 43-point performance against Detroit offered another reminder of how important he has become.

The Lakers will hope his illness proves minor.

With Grimes unavailable and another road game approaching, Reaves’ status could determine how Redick manages his rotation.

For now, Los Angeles must prepare for the possibility of playing without one of Sunday’s biggest heroes.