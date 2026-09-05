Lakers’ Bronny James Gets Harsh Message From Ex-Girlfriend’s Parents

Third-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has seemingly been slighted by the parents of his ex-girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Actor Dondre Whitfield took a subtle jab at his daughter Parker’s ex while celebrating her 22nd birthday earlier this week.

“The forever man in your life,” Dondre wrote on Instagram while sharing several photos of her daughter celebrating her birthday, via New York Post.

Parker’s mom, Hollywood producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield, also seemed to throw shade at Bronny with her own Instagram post.

“Don’t ever worry about the people who are incapable of seeing what a shining star you are because your world is gonna be filled with so much love and light, all the negative things will fall to the curb,” wrote Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

Bronny James Shaded by Ex’s Parents?

New York Post’s Grant Young is convinced that Whitfield’s parents knew what they were doing when they made their Instagram posts.

“This sounds like the sort of thing a father would say to reassure his daughter after she had gone through a breakup,” wrote Young.

“To be fair, there’s no way of knowing for certain whether these posts were a reference to Bronny and Parker’s recent breakup. But it seems likely, given the wording and the birthday’s timing.

“Bronny showed Parker love during her 21st birthday last year. But he stayed silent this time around,” added Young.

Bronny James Grows with Lakers

James is expected to play a larger role on the Lakers this season, following the departures of his father, LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard.

The new-look Lakers recently held a team-bonding mini-camp in Slovenia. Upon returning, James discussed the specific areas of his game he polished this offseason and how he plans to impact JJ Redick’s roster.

“I mean, all across the board I am trying to get better,” James said, while admitting that he has a “bigger voice” in the locker room now that he’s in his third year.

“I’m playing with Luka and AR (Austin Reaves) still, so I’m gonna be off-ball,” he continued. “When it’s needed, I need to be able to knock down shots and create for others, and I think I have been doing a great job of that this summer.”

Bronny, who averaged 4.9 assists PER36 minutes in his second season, is confident that he can be a playmaker in lineups both with and without Doncic and Reaves.

“I feel like I can be a secondary ball-handler to Luka and AR and generate whatever offense and catch-and-shoots and pick-and-roll offense and stuff like that. I just pride myself in being an all around player,” he stressed.

The Lakers added Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy this offseason, all of whom can play both guard spots. The Purple & Gold franchise also drafted Cameron Carr, who is expected to be in the rotation from the jump. As such, Bronny could once be battling for minutes after averaging just 8.9 minutes as a sophomore.