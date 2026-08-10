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Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to Knicks in 4-Team Deal for Elite Scorer

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Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 01: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

With Bronny James’ contract for the upcoming season fully guaranteed, the Los Angeles Lakers are faced with either keeping him around or trading him.

The latter seems more likely, even though the market is limited to teams willing to take on even a cheap developmental guard piece tied to one of the league’s most famous names.

James’ salary is only $2.3 million, but the Lakers would reportedly rather have that modest deal somewhere else.

In a hypothetical trade, a move to the NBA champion New York Knicks could be viable. In a four-team proposal involving the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons, the Lakers send James off to the Big Apple.

Lakers receive: Malik Monk, 2030 second round pick (via NYK), 2031 second round pick (via DET)

Knicks receive: Bronny James

Kings receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht, 2030 second round pick (via LAL), 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Miles McBride

This deal, while only proposed, defeats the speculation that James would only move to join his father, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Lakers Send Bronny James to Knicks in a Multi-Team Proposal 

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 5: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 5, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The Knicks may have won the championship, but it doesn’t mask the fact that they are managing a high-payroll roster. If they intend to retain that title-winning core, then they would be over luxury territory which limits flexibility.

Pieces like James are the go-to move for the current Knicks based on their cap constraints. It doesn’t go beyond the existing terms he penned in the rookie deal.

The Lakers would be getting a solid rotation piece from Sacramento in Monk. He would be making a return to Los Angeles, where he spent the entire 2021-22 season. It’s either that or keeping James, who wouldn’t be able to fetch a reasonable return without a trade package like this.

The Kings have something meaningful to get out of this deal in that moving Monk’s salary at $20.1 million and adding lower deals in Hardy and Knecht would put them around $14 million in tax space and $19 million in apron space. The Kings ideally need flexibility for any sort of rebuild.

Detroit on the other hand are far from the rebuilding phase and would be getting solid depth pieces in Vanderbilt and McBride. 

Everything in it for the Lakers in Monk’s Addition to the Roster

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Malik Monk #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his three-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Monk, 28, is still in his prime years but has always been a utility guard throughout his career. Hard to see how that would change even back in a franchise where he experienced his second-highest starts in his NBA career.

However, on basketball value, Monk represents an upgrade to the depth pieces being given up in the proposal. He played 62 games for the Kings in the 2025-26 season, 65 the season before and at least 70 games going back to his last stint in L.A.

On bench minutes, Monk would offer more offensive and defensive contributions than Bronny. His shooting isn’t consistent and he isn’t a volume shooter but he shot 39.5 percent from 3-pointer last season. 

The Lakers already have the guard position on lock with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves but seeing how health was a problem for both stars in the playoffs last year, good depth would make a strong roster.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to Knicks in 4-Team Deal for Elite Scorer

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