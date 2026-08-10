Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to Knicks in 4-Team Deal for Elite Scorer

With Bronny James’ contract for the upcoming season fully guaranteed, the Los Angeles Lakers are faced with either keeping him around or trading him.

The latter seems more likely, even though the market is limited to teams willing to take on even a cheap developmental guard piece tied to one of the league’s most famous names.

James’ salary is only $2.3 million, but the Lakers would reportedly rather have that modest deal somewhere else.

In a hypothetical trade, a move to the NBA champion New York Knicks could be viable. In a four-team proposal involving the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons, the Lakers send James off to the Big Apple.

Lakers receive: Malik Monk, 2030 second round pick (via NYK), 2031 second round pick (via DET)

Knicks receive: Bronny James

Kings receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht, 2030 second round pick (via LAL), 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Miles McBride

This deal, while only proposed, defeats the speculation that James would only move to join his father, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Lakers Send Bronny James to Knicks in a Multi-Team Proposal

The Knicks may have won the championship, but it doesn’t mask the fact that they are managing a high-payroll roster. If they intend to retain that title-winning core, then they would be over luxury territory which limits flexibility.

Pieces like James are the go-to move for the current Knicks based on their cap constraints. It doesn’t go beyond the existing terms he penned in the rookie deal.

The Lakers would be getting a solid rotation piece from Sacramento in Monk. He would be making a return to Los Angeles, where he spent the entire 2021-22 season. It’s either that or keeping James, who wouldn’t be able to fetch a reasonable return without a trade package like this.

The Kings have something meaningful to get out of this deal in that moving Monk’s salary at $20.1 million and adding lower deals in Hardy and Knecht would put them around $14 million in tax space and $19 million in apron space. The Kings ideally need flexibility for any sort of rebuild.

Detroit on the other hand are far from the rebuilding phase and would be getting solid depth pieces in Vanderbilt and McBride.

Everything in it for the Lakers in Monk’s Addition to the Roster

Monk, 28, is still in his prime years but has always been a utility guard throughout his career. Hard to see how that would change even back in a franchise where he experienced his second-highest starts in his NBA career.

However, on basketball value, Monk represents an upgrade to the depth pieces being given up in the proposal. He played 62 games for the Kings in the 2025-26 season, 65 the season before and at least 70 games going back to his last stint in L.A.

On bench minutes, Monk would offer more offensive and defensive contributions than Bronny. His shooting isn’t consistent and he isn’t a volume shooter but he shot 39.5 percent from 3-pointer last season.

The Lakers already have the guard position on lock with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves but seeing how health was a problem for both stars in the playoffs last year, good depth would make a strong roster.