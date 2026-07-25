Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James in 4-Team Deal for $95 Million Star Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers will face a clear decision regarding the future of Bronny James. This has been heavily speculated ever since his father, LeBron James, decided to inform the Lakers he would continue elsewhere for the 2026-27 season.

Now that LeBron has found a destination with the Philadelphia 76ers, a decision for Bronny will have to follow. There is no current plan or request for Bronny to join his father in Philadelphia. However, things can change in the coming days or weeks as the Lakers can hope to gain something in return.

In a proposed multi-team trade, the Milwaukee Bucks would receive Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht from Los Angeles. The Sixers would then land Bronny. The Denver Nuggets would acquire Kevin Porter Jr. from Philadelphia.

The Lakers get Cameron Johnson from Denver to complete the trade. This proposal means that Bronny would reunite with his father.

Lakers Decision on Bronny James After LeBron’s Move to Philadelphia

Bronny is still under contract in L.A. at least on a guaranteed deal for next season. That doesn’t lock him onto the active roster or into heavy minutes. The Lakers are still open to move some players as they are currently above 15 standard players which is the roster limit.

Moving Bronny is a good opportunity to open a roster slot, but given his value, a direct trade would most likely not hand the Lakers any piece. This framework ensures a return beyond a second-round pick that he could go for in a direct deal.

Any deal that does send him to Philadelphia would not create major long-term financial pressure on their cap. As such, the franchise could entertain the idea of a father-son reunion if LeBron wants it.

The Sixers also made a huge move for Jaylen Brown earlier this summer, which placed the franchise on a high wage bill. Pieces like Bronny would help fill roster spots while being a low-cost deep rotational player.

James hasn’t indicated any desire for a reunion, but that could change in the near future.

Lakers Gain a High-Impact Wing Option

This proposal is less about moving Bronny and more about getting a decent piece in return for the Lakers. Johnson would be a good wing addition and a possible starting piece compared to the role players being moved.

Johnson, 30, is owed roughly $23 million for next season, after which he would be an unrestricted free agent next summer. It makes it essential for the Nuggets to move him now if they hope to get any return.

Johnson has battled with injuries over the years, which doesn’t help his consistency. He still hasn’t played over 60 games since the 2021-22 season with the Phoenix Suns.

However, seeing how the Lakers front office has moved to complement the core of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves this offseason, Johnson is a good fit. He can stretch the floor, shooting at a career 39.6% from three and can add versatility.

The Lakers are also reportedly linked with another of Denver’s wing stars in Peyton Watson, but it appears that he is more preferred to remain than Johnson.





