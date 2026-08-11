Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to West Rival in Major Deal for 5x All-Star

Bronny James could finally step out of his father’s shadow for the first time in his career. However, his team for next season is not yet concrete at the moment.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a guaranteed roster spot waiting for the young guard next season, but with other upgrades in mind and without his father, the Lakers would be open to moving him.

James as a stand-alone deal wouldn’t do much in terms of getting a return for the Lakers. As such, a package deal looks more favorable to move him.

In a hypothetical trade, the Lakers work up a four-team framework involving the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, with a key veteran sharpshooter coming to L.A.

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson, second round picks in 2027 and 2031 (via HOU)

Mavericks receive: Christian Braun and a 2031 second-round pick (via LAL)

Nuggets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2029 second-round pick (via DAL)

Rockets receive: Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

There have been speculations that the most realistic move for James is joining his father in the Philadelphia 76ers. However, there could be other openings, especially for teams looking for low-cost additions to the roster.

Lakers Trade Bronny James in a Multi-Team Proposal

The idea for James was to keep him as a Laker no matter his father’s decision. The franchise guaranteed his modest deal for the 2026-27 season, but it doesn’t mean he will stay. If anything, it might make him a trade chip.

However, compared to the likes of Vanderbilt, James’ value is not significant enough to warrant a direct trade if the Lakers aim to get a piece in return.

The Rockets have no serious need to get pieces like James. He wouldn’t be coming in as a high-impact star but still a deep rotational piece. The Rockets could use these additions for the roster slots.

Houston remains under the roster limit and would gain two young players even if neither has been established as a high-minute player yet. This is a cheap get to avoid going over the luxury tax limits.

The Lakers add a four-time NBA champion as a veteran piece while clearing more roster slots in one swing.

Thompson Joining Brings a Sharpshooter for Luka Doncic

Thompson started only eight of the 69 games he played in the 2025-26 season. He produced the fewest starts in his career. He transitioned into a bench role, which could again be the case wherever he lands next, provided he is traded or leaves Dallas as a free agent next summer.

The Lakers already have Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as their two main starting guard options, but Thompson’s addition gives L.A. a scorer who can produce 10-15 points per game off the bench. Thompson is still a top-tier perimeter shooter.

Thompson is entering the final year of his deal, meaning there won’t be any future financial risks for the Lakers.They can fit him to the outgoings in the proposal and weigh other options after the season.