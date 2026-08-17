Lakers Get Major Klay Thompson Update Amid Homecoming Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ possible path to Klay Thompson remains open, but Miami appears to be standing closer to the door.

The Heat are “at the front of the line” among teams hoping the Dallas Mavericks buy out Thompson’s expiring contract, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday night. Stein also reported that new Mavericks president Masai Ujiri has spoken directly with Thompson about his uncertain future.

Dallas has not committed to a buyout. The organization has maintained since June that it would prefer to trade Thompson and receive something in return rather than pay the four-time NBA champion to join another contender.

Two sources briefed on the process told Stein that it remained unclear how the situation would end.

For the Lakers, that ambiguity preserves a familiar possibility — and revives a recruitment that nearly succeeded two summers ago.

Lakers Have Longstanding Interest in Klay Thompson

The Lakers pursued Thompson aggressively when he left Golden State in 2024, reportedly offering him a four-year contract worth $80 million through a possible sign-and-trade.

Thompson instead accepted a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas. He believed the defending Western Conference champions offered a clearer route to his fifth title, and the opportunity to play beside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving helped sway his decision.

The landscape has since flipped.

Dončić is now the centerpiece of the Lakers after his stunning February 2025 trade to Los Angeles. LeBron James left for Philadelphia this summer, allowing the organization to build more fully around its 27-year-old star.

Dallas, meanwhile, has missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons and is reshaping its roster around Cooper Flagg under new coach Dusty May.

Thompson would be open to returning home and playing for the Lakers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reported. He was born in Los Angeles, grew up rooting for the franchise and maintains strong family ties to Southern California.

His father, former Lakers forward and current radio analyst Mychal Thompson, has never hidden his preference.

“He’s got his boat right there in Marina del Rey,” Mychal Thompson said last year. “His house is actually five or 10 minutes away from the practice facility in Hermosa Beach. Everything was perfect for him to finish his career here.”

The elder Thompson recently said he’s still trying to bring his son to the Lakers.

Buyout Remains Lakers’ Most Realistic Path

Thompson will earn $17.46 million in the final year of his contract. Trading for that salary would require the Lakers to send significant money back to Dallas, an unappealing proposition for a team with limited draft assets and 16 players already under contract.

A buyout would change the equation. Los Angeles could pursue Thompson without sacrificing a rotation player, although its offer would likely be limited and Miami would provide serious competition.

Thompson, 36, averaged a career-low 11.7 points last season but still made 202 3-pointers while shooting 38.3% from deep. His movement shooting would fit naturally beside Dončić and Austin Reaves, creating space without requiring Thompson to dominate the ball.

“I want to compete for a championship, not necessarily win one, but just like have the chance to go and try and get another one,” Thompson said during a Twitch stream with PlaqueBoyMax. “I want to play a role on a team that can make a deep playoff run. Whether it’s this season or next season. That’s really my only goal.”

Dallas must trim its 16 standard contracts to 15 by Oct. 19, but that roster crunch does not guarantee Thompson will be the player removed. Ujiri’s direct contact suggests the Mavericks are still assessing their options.

Two years ago, Dončić helped convince Thompson to choose Dallas over Los Angeles. If the Mavericks eventually release him, the same star could become the Lakers’ strongest reason for Thompson to finally come home.