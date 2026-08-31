Lakers Legend Shares Why Luka Doncic Can’t Lead This Team

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Byron Scott had a strong take ahead of the upcoming season that will not provide much hope for fans. There is already a lot of debate over the Lakers roster and if they made the right moves to contend this season. Losing LeBron James and Rui Hachimura completely ruined the forward core, but they found depth at every other position.

Scott revealed that he thinks this team has no chance to contend for an NBA Championship:

“Luka Doncic, in particular, of making 2nd & 3rd efforts. It’s OK to be a guy that’s not a very good defensive player 1 on 1, but you got to be a better team defensive player. If you look at the roster, they can score, but me and you both know that don’t win Championships.”

Both the entire roster and Doncic’s ability to lead them to success were each questioned by Scott. The defense remains a huge flaw for Luka, but Scott doesn’t even care about him being a good defender. A noteworthy point was that Scott doesn’t believe Doncic can improve to be a good team defender. Austin Reaves has the same criticism following him as the second top star on the roster moving forward.

Why Legends Doubt Luka Doncic’s Lakers

The shocking news of the Dallas Mavericks trading Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie changed all three careers forever. Luka saw a lot more pressure on him after his homegrown franchise quit on him, and he joined the top NBA franchise.

Criticism was thrown to Doncic for being too “lazy” to get in shape or try harder on the defensive side. The physical conditioning of Luka has strongly improved, but Scott and others are questioning his ability to play good defense. Center Walker Kessler will have to anchor the defense for the Lakers to thrive.

Scott doesn’t like that a franchise superstar can be that much of a weakness on the defensive side, but he more than makes up for it offensively. Doncic has led a team to the NBA Finals, but he had Kyrie Irving as a sidekick and many great defenders on the roster.

How Luka & Lakers Can Prove Everyone Wrong

The Lakers have one thing working in their favor that can help this season. Most of the NBA landscape doesn’t view them as serious contenders in the same conference as the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, among other better teams on paper.

Doncic must play like he did last season averaging close to 35 points and lead the Lakers offense with Reaves. However, it is unfair to ask for better defense for someone with that much offensive pressure. Quentin Grimes and Reaves should be tasked with improving defensively more than Luka.

General Manager Rob Pelinka took a few risks this summer after losing talent and adding new risky names. Doncic can only do so much for this roster, which is the bigger point made by Scott about the team’s future rather than just calling out Luka.