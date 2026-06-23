Los Angeles Lakers Linked to $107 Million Center as Trade Options Dwindle

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for a center has become one of the NBA’s longest-running storylines.

It also may be forcing the franchise to broaden its thinking.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner has emerged as a trade candidate in the aftermath of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s blockbuster trade to the Miami Heat.

Scotto reported that the Lakers are among the teams that could make sense for the veteran center, alongside the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics.

For Los Angeles, the report is noteworthy.

The Lakers’ interest in Turner is not new. The circumstances, however, have changed dramatically.

Lakers’ Previous Interest Was Built Around Anthony Davis

Turner has been linked to the Lakers at various points dating back to Anthony Davis‘ tenure in Los Angeles.

At the time, Davis repeatedly expressed his preference to spend more time at power forward rather than center. Turner fit that vision perfectly.

One of the league’s premier stretch big men, Turner could protect the rim and space the floor, allowing Davis to operate more frequently inside as a weak-side defender and scorer.

Multiple reports over the years connected Turner to Los Angeles, but a deal never materialized.

The Lakers’ roster now looks entirely different.

Davis is gone. Luka Doncic is the new franchise centerpiece.

And with that transition has come a different prototype at center.

Luka’s Ideal Center Looks Different

Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha reported in January that Doncic preferred playing with athletic rim-running centers capable of serving as vertical lob threats.

The list reportedly included Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, Nic Claxton and Onyeka Okongwu.

The Lakers pursued all four.

They landed none of them.

Since then, several potential options have become increasingly difficult to acquire.

The Detroit Pistons remain determined to retain restricted free agent Jalen Duren. The Utah Jazz have signaled their desire to keep Walker Kessler. New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is reportedly “very open” to remaining in New York. Claxton was recently traded to the Chicago Bulls.

The market continues to shrink.

Turner is not the archetype Doncic reportedly prefers.

Turner Still Addresses Significant Needs

Even during a disappointing season in Milwaukee, Turner remained a productive two-way center.

The 30-year-old averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range in 71 games during the 2025-26 season.

His campaign unfolded amid the uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future after the Bucks signed Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract last offseason in a desperate attempt to convince their franchise star to stay.

The gamble ultimately failed.

Milwaukee stretched and waived Damian Lillard to create financial flexibility for Turner, yet Antetokounmpo still requested a trade and was ultimately dealt to Miami.

Now Turner himself could become available.

While he lacks the explosive vertical spacing that has traditionally complemented Doncic, Turner offers attributes the Lakers also desperately need: rim protection, floor spacing and playoff experience.

He can defend the paint, make open threes and create driving lanes for Doncic and Austin Reaves by forcing opposing centers away from the basket.

Most importantly, he may simply be attainable.

The Lakers entered the offseason hoping to land an ideal lob-threat center for their new superstar.

But as options continue disappearing across the league, Los Angeles may have to become more flexible.

In the NBA, roster construction is often about identifying perfect fits.

Sometimes, though, it is also about recognizing reality.

And for a Lakers team watching its center market rapidly evaporate, beggars cannot always be choosers.