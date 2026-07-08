Lakers Receive Major Message on 2027 Nikola Jokic Pursuit After Latest Report

From all indications, the Los Angeles Lakers will not chase a blockbuster addition to complement Luka Doncic. They already agreed to extend Austin Reaves and brought in Walker Kessler on a significant deal.

L.A. was never really comfortable pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard’s situation now looks bleak following recent additions. The front office moved for a more balanced setup rather than give up pieces and assets for just a single big-name star.

While this plan helps to solve key needs like rim protection and depth, there is a feeling that it may yet again fall short of seriously competing. As such, there is a sliver of optimism for an even bigger upgrade in pairing Doncic with Nikola Jokic.

According to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn, Jokic has consistently expressed long-term commitment to the Denver Nuggets, but such commitment in today’s NBA is not always a one-way street.

“There is no indication at this stage that either side is anticipating or planning for a split,” Quinn wrote. “The goings on of the offseason to date certainly lower the already minuscule odds of one coming. The two most desirable cap space destinations next offseason on paper were the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Both have spent their money on long-term additions, so it’s not as though Jokic would have an easy exit in free agency next offseason.”

Jokic, without a doubt, will be the most complicated target, even more so than Antetokounmpo, because, unlike the Greek superstar, the Nuggets are prepared to keep their Serbian center.

The Lakers’ Long Shot for Nikola Jokic

Jokic would want to finish his career in Mile High City, but there isn’t always a full-on guarantee due to many financial obligations. The three-time MVP is delaying his extension to next offseason for a larger five-year deal.

Jokic holds a player option for 2027-28, which could theoretically lead to unrestricted free agency. The Nuggets cannot afford to let him walk, although it is expected they will agree to his extension demands.

This means that Denver is in a tight spot because it still needs to keep its roster contention-worthy, but has one eye on Jokic’s potential extension. The franchise is already deep into the luxury tax territory and there is a potential to move core pieces like Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon to manage the books. Gordon’s three-year extension deal, in particular, starts from 2026-27.

The Nuggets also plan to extend breakout star Peyton Watson and last offseason, they invested heavily in stars like Christian Braun. The Nuggets will have one of the most expensive rosters and this financial squeeze creates a messy situation that could, in theory, open a narrow window for change.

The Lakers can cling to the fact that there is a possibility that Denver could move their highest earner in Jokic, especially if there is dissatisfaction with future deals or direction of the franchise, as in the case of Antetokounmpo. As Quinn notes, Jokic could have an escape route down the line.

“This doesn’t necessarily preclude a move, of course. Having that player option theoretically gives Jokić an inordinate amount of leverage to force a trade to a preferred destination if he wants to. Think Chris Paul using his 2017 free agency to leverage the Los Angeles Clippers into trading him to the Houston Rockets. But that does not appear to be the motivation here.”

The “What-if” in the Jokic-Doncic European Connection

There is no doubt that pairing Jokic with Doncic will be the most ambitious move in recent NBA history. Between them, the duo led the league in points, rebounds and assists in 2025-26.

Both European stars share elite basketball IQ and creativity. Their passing range is off the charts and Jokic would cover every defensive limitation that Doncic has.

But do the Lakers even believe pairing Jokic and Doncic is realistic? Quinn doesn’t believe so.

“If the Lakers in particular sensed Jokić was a realistic free-agent target, they likely would have done what they’ve done in prior offseasons and signed players to one-year deals in order to prioritize retaining 2027 cap space. That they didn’t suggests they don’t view this as realistic either.”

It seems far from realistic at this point, but without an extension on the ground for Jokic this summer, things can change in the window between now and next offseason.