Lakers Miss Out on Coveted Trade Target as West Rival Swoops In

The Los Angeles Lakers were among several teams interested in acquiring Sacramento Kings wing Nique Clifford before the Oklahoma City Thunder moved quickly to secure the former first-round pick.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers registered interest in Clifford after he fell out of Sacramento’s rotation.

Oklahoma City ultimately acquired the 24-year-old Sunday in exchange for two future second-round picks.

The move takes another young, affordable wing off the market for Los Angeles, which continues to evaluate its supporting cast around Luka Doncic.

Lakers Reportedly Pursued Nique Clifford Before Thunder Trade

Clifford’s situation in Sacramento changed quickly after a promising start to the preseason.

The 6-foot-5 swingman recorded 23 points and nine rebounds in the Kings’ preseason opener Oct. 5.

He played just 12 minutes in their next exhibition game and gradually disappeared from coach Doug Christie’s rotation.

According to Stein and Fischer, trade interest began arriving shortly afterward.

The Lakers were among the interested teams, although the report did not establish whether Los Angeles submitted a formal offer.

Clifford averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 75 games as a rookie last season.

He started 28 games, displaying the versatility and defensive potential that made him the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

This season, however, his role dwindled to just 6.3 minutes per appearance through eight games.

With a $3.3 million salary, Clifford represented an intriguing opportunity for teams seeking inexpensive perimeter depth.

OKC Beat L.A. to Nique Clifford Deal

Oklahoma City’s extensive collection of draft assets ultimately gave it an advantage.

The Thunder sent Sacramento a 2028 second-round pick via Utah and a 2030 second-rounder via Minnesota.

They also absorbed Clifford’s salary into an existing trade exception, creating additional financial flexibility for the Kings.

The transaction carried an unusual twist.

Oklahoma City originally selected Clifford in the 2025 draft before trading his rights to Sacramento for a top-16-protected 2027 first-round pick from San Antonio.

Now, the Thunder have re-acquired Clifford while retaining that future first-round asset.

The move addresses an immediate need after Cason Wallace suffered a serious shoulder injury.

For the Lakers, it represents another potential rotation option that will no longer be available.

Lakers’ Wing Depth Faces Fresh Questions After Pistons Win

Clifford’s defensive potential and team-friendly contract could have appealed to a Lakers team relying on several perimeter contributors.

Los Angeles currently has Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams and Quentin Grimes competing for wing minutes.

However, the need for dependable depth came into sharper focus Sunday.

Grimes headed to the locker room with a member of the medical staff during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 121-116 road victory over the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The veteran guard finished with 12 points and four assists after starting in place of Doncic, who sat out because of lower-back tightness.

The Lakers did not immediately disclose the reason for Grimes’ departure.

Austin Reaves carried Los Angeles with a season-high 43 points, helping the team survive Detroit’s second-half comeback.

The victory extended the Lakers’ winning streak to five games, but the uncertainty surrounding Grimes added another concern heading into Monday’s matchup against Atlanta.

Clifford would not necessarily have addressed an immediate injury problem, and the Lakers’ reported interest does not establish that they were close to acquiring him.

Still, his move to Oklahoma City removes an affordable young wing from the market.

For a Los Angeles team balancing championship ambitions with long-term roster development, those opportunities remain worth monitoring.