Lakers Proposed to Land Knicks’ $294 Million Star Duo for LeBron, Bronny James

LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is uncertain heading into the offseason. The 41-year-old superstar is an unrestricted free agent this summer after opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

The front office reportedly has or will be having internal discussions about his role and potential moves as the team builds around Luka Doncic and likely Austin Reaves as secondary. The franchise is not focused on him moving elsewhere.

The Lakers are then faced with either signing him on a reduced deal or using him to bring other pieces. According to Sports Illustrated’s Jackson Caudell, there is an opportunity to benefit from the latter in the form of two NBA championship stars.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers would send James and his son, Bronny James, to the Knicks. L.A. would then receive Josh Hart and OG Anunoby from New York, with the Hawks taking on Maxi Kleber from Los Angeles.

It is expected that any team acquiring James will almost certainly need to take him as well. The Hawks are expected to create additional space for the Lakers on the incoming front, and they also need depth.

How the Lakers Can Make This Work With the Knicks

Cap space will be central to moving James as the Lakers aim to maximize his fit in the cap for their championship aspirations. He didn’t show any signs of slowing down in the past season, and with both Doncic and Reaves out with injuries, he led the Lakers through the first round of the playoffs.

The opportunity to move James for two pieces is a welcome one, as taking his salary off the books — along with Kleber’s contract — would create breathing room. Hart and Anunoby bring their own salaries, but their deals offer a better long-term fit for the roster.

“It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don’t think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility,” Caudell wrote. “It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.”

Hart, 31, is on a four-year deal worth around $81 million. Anunoby, 28, is on a much larger five-year, $212.5 million extension. Having both together means L.A. loses three pieces in this proposal, but their ages and defensive profiles align with upgrading the Lakers’ perimeter without the aging curve of James.

There is also the looming extension for Reaves, and it will reportedly be lucrative. His deal will push the Lakers deep into the luxury tax as they also find other upgrades this offseason, especially in the frontcourt.

What L.A. Would Look Like

Hart and Annunoby aren’t James by legacy, but at this stage, they present a notable upgrade for the roster. For one, they are seasoned stars and bring added championship pedigree.

Annunoby, in his second full season in New York, was one of its important players, often taking up secondary scoring and creation behind Jalen Brunson. He averaged 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 17 postseason games for the eventual NBA champions.

Hart has been around the league for a few years longer, and he played and started all playoff games for the Knicks. He averaged 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the postseason.

“They get two nice players to put around Doncic and Reaves,” Caudell added. “They make the Lakers’ defense better and would fit well next to those two players. They get younger and move off the Kleber contract.”

Whether the Knicks are open to taking James will be vital. The veteran superstar will be 42 in December, likely able to offer one or maybe two seasons if managed properly. Despite title success, New York does need to move some deals for flexibility with the likes of Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns heading deeper into their respective contracts.





