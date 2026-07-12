Lakers’ Projected Sign-and-Trade Package for Peyton Watson Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are positioned to make a swing for a wing addition this offseason. With LeBron James and Rui Hachimura gone, L.A.’s small forward position has been left vacant for now.

One name that has been linked as a target is Denver Nuggets star, Peyton Watson. The young versatile wing has come up as one of the options in free agency and has gained interest around the league.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers would acquire Watson through sign and trade and send out Jarred Vanderbilt, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy to Denver, along with a 2032 first-round pick swap and two second-round picks (2031 and 2032 via Washington Wizards).

The Lakers have focused on more attainable additions in recent weeks. The franchise may be open to revisiting links with Watson and putting forward an offer to the Nuggets.

Lakers’ Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade Package

Watson, 23, is not a regular free agent. The Nuggets tendered a qualifying offer on his expiring deal to make him a restricted free agent. This means that they are open to match any offer that comes his way. However, a sign and trade scenario is not totally undoable.

Watson’s camp is reportedly seeking a salary in the annual range of over $20 million. With Denver’s current cap constraints and repeater tax concerns, taking on such a deal over a projected four-year span is almost unfeasible.

The Lakers can open up a much-needed space to accommodate Watson while sending out pieces with lesser long-term commitments to Denver. Vanderbilt has two years left in his contract with a player option for 2027-28. Hardy also has a player option for that same season with a lesser salary of $6 million.

Knecht’s deal also runs out in 2027-28, after which he becomes a restricted free agent, while James’ salary was guaranteed at $2.3 million for 2026-27. This gives the Nuggets a chance to have future flexibility instead of another long-term commitment.

The Lakers would also give up draft assets in this deal as a sweetener. The future first in 2032 is one of their more valuable draft chips at the moment and they could play that card to get an immediate two-way talent.

Watson Makes a Strong Case as an Upgrade

Watson just completed a breakout season in Denver. His number jumped significantly after he spent his first three years integrating into the league. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 54 games played. He also shot 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc.

Watson had more starting roles due to injuries, most notably to Aaron Gordon. He took his chance well, which is why the Nuggets want him to remain. His trajectory could be an upgrade for the Lakers in their wing position.

Watson also started from a winning culture as a rookie in the Nuggets’ 2023 title run. Although he sparingly played, staying around that strong core helped raise his ceiling, which came out when he was handed more consistent starting minutes.

Watson would offer greater defensive upside and playmaking growth compared to Hachimura. He thrived off-ball alongside stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. This means he would have a smooth transition with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.





