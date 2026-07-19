Lakers’ Proposed 4-Player Bronny Trade Lands $89 Million Star With Luka Doncic

After LeBron James left the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, everyone began asking the same question: how do the Lakers build around Luka Doncic?

Replacing James is impossible. He may be the greatest Swiss army knife the league has ever seen. Maybe even the most versatile player ever. That’s why he is the GOA— O.K., we won’t go there right now.

Replacing everything he brought to the floor is just as difficult. Add Rui Hachimura’s departure to the equation, and suddenly Los Angeles has more than one vacancy to fill on the wing. The Lakers have been connected to multiple forwards this offseason, most notably Jonathan Kuminga. But with negotiations stalling, L.A. might need to look elsewhere.

A Proposed Trade Brings P.J. Washington Back to Luka Doncic

A hypothetical trade would send P.J. Washington to the Lakers to help round out the roster around Doncic.

Lakers receive:

P.J. Washington

Mavericks receive:

Moving Washington might be something the Mavericks explore, as NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the franchise is open — or will be in as the season gets closer — open to listening to trade offers for all their veterans not named Kyrie Irving. If the Mavs wanted to add future assets while bringing in younger perimeter talent, Washington could become one of their most valuable trade chips.

Knecht hasn’t lived up to his perceived potential in Los Angeles, but that could change in Dallas, where he would serve as another floor spacer around standout rising sophomore Cooper Flagg. LaRavia adds wing depth, while James remains an intriguing developmental prospect, especially if he gets his opportunity to shine outside of his father’s spotlight. James showed promising growth as a sophomore, boosting his percentages from the field, the 3-point line and free-throw line.

If No Kuminga, Washington Could Be the Kind of Move the Lakers Actually Need

The Lakers have spent much of the offseason being linked to bigger names. Kuminga has repeatedly surfaced in speculation. DeRozan has also been mentioned as a possibility after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this month.

But Washington is an especially attractive trade target because of his scar tissue with Doncic. He already knows what it’s like sharing the court with the superstar Slovenian. Washington fits the profile of a solid two-way player. He’ll defend and hit 3-pointers. (Just ask Thunder fans!)

The Lakers and Kuminga have yet to reach an agreement despite both parties’ mutual interest being reported weeks ago. Kuminga is seeking a deal that pays him at least $15 million annually, according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, but L.A. remains very much limited financially after signing multiple free agents this offseason, including Colin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvilil, Ziarie Williams and Kevon Looney. Not to mention the combined $310 million committed to Austin Reaves and the recently-acquired Walker Kessler.

L.A. may struggle to land Kuminga, and if that’s the case, pivoting to a trade for Washington might be a worthy approach.





