Lakers Trade Pitch Adds Ex-Defensive Player of the Year

Through the first 10 games of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Lakers ranked No. 26 in defensive rating, conceding 117.5 points per 100 possessions. While the presence of defensive stalwart Anthony Davis helped the Lakers in spurts, the perimeter defense of Austin Reaves, and especially D’Angelo Russell, made it very difficult for JJ Redick’s team to consistently get stops in big moments.

It was evident within the first week of the season that the Lakers needed to make moves to shore up their perimeter defense. One player who could solve a lot of their problems is Marcus Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year and the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996.

In light of those rumors, the following Lakers trade pitch sends Russell and Gabe Vincent to the Grizzlies in exchange for Smart and veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard. Note: The trade can’t be completed until December 15 when Kennard becomes trade eligible. Otherwise, the trade would be legal under the NBA’s CBA.

Lakers would get: Smart, Kennard

Grizzlies would get: Russell, Vincent, 2029 first-round pick (LAL)

Smart-Reaves Backcourt Duo Could Work

Sir Charles in Charge’s Michael Saenz explained why Smart is the exact piece the Lakers need, and the perfect backcourt partner for Austin Reaves.

“With a need to add more depth to their backcourt, Smart would make sense for the Lakers,” he wrote on November 7. “He’s the type of combo guard who could fit alongside Austin Reaves. He’d also help take some of the defensive pressure off the team’s backcourt. Even though he is struggling with his offensive efficiency to begin the season, there’s reason to believe that Smart could still make waves in the rotation based on his playmaking ability and his versatility on the defensive end of the floor.”

The writer argued that the Smith-Grizzlies fit is destined to fail due to Memphis’ guard-heavy rotation of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Scotty Pippen Jr, Yuki Kawamura and Cam Spencer. As such, he is convinced the Grizzlies would make Smart available in trade talks closer to the February 6, 2025 deadline.

Lakers Trade Targets Could Expand

As is the case every season, a number of players could become available closer to the February deadline. Furthermore, with nearly a third of the league becoming trade-eligible after December 15, several teams could explore their roster scenarios and accordingly make certain players available.

While Smart would definitely be an upgrade in the backcourt, the Lakers are also seeking a center to play alongside Anthony Davis, per several insiders.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers are shopping Russell with the idea of landing a quality big man such as Brook Lopez or Jonas Valanciunas.

“D’Angelo Russell is on the block and is going to be available as outgoing salary for the Lakers,” Fischer said on . “The center spot is a spot that we know Los Angeles has been looking to upgrade and will be looking to upgrade. We mentioned Brook Lopez at the top of this show; he is someone that I was told is on the Lakers’ list of potential targets. As we said before, Jonas Valanciunas is another name I’d keep an eye on for the future there, and someone that I was told over the summer was on the Lakers internal board of center options.”