Lakers Major Trade Pitch Pairs Luka Doncic With $208 Million Nuggets Star

As LeBron James heads into unrestricted free agency this summer, there have been various speculations on where he would go.

Some have hinted he remains as part of the Los Angeles Lakers, others have pointed to moves elsewhere like a second homecoming at the Cleveland Cavaliers or joining Steph Curry at the Golden State Warriors for the ultimate.

There are other strong speculations about teaming up with Nikola Jokic at the Denver Nuggets. According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, a Denver deal for James could land the Lakers Jamal Murray.

In a trade framework conducted last summer, Favale proposed that the Nuggets receive James and Bronny James. The Lakers would then receive Murray, Peyton Watson, DaRon Holmes II, and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

This is a long shot given how things have fared over the past year since the proposal was made. But one thing that was made clear with the deal is the Lakers’ need for wings and the Nuggets’ desire to accelerate their contention window around Nikola Jokic.

How the Lakers Could Pull Off a Nuggets Package

The Nuggets may view James’ veteran presence as an added plus to their roster and be willing to make a deal. They are also in a tricky salary cap situation and need to clear up some space to give them flexibility and breathing space from cap restrictions.

Murray is on a four-year, $207.8 million extension, and will earn $50 million in the coming season. This is a huge take and that is why the Nuggets are open to trade to move further clear of the second apron.

“Murray is set to begin his four-year, $207.8 million extension this coming season, and Watson is extension-eligible now,” Favale wrote. “The Nuggets may welcome the extra long-term optionality that LeBron’s expiring deal would bring, especially with Christian Braun in line for a new deal.”

Since this proposal was made, Braun has inked a $125 million extension for five years which further complicates the Nuggets’ cap problems and trade talks.

However, Denver wants to still maintain a competitive top-heavy roster without triggering restrictions. That is where the James’ acquisition sounds reasonable. But it makes Favale’s proposal tricky. Watson, who is included in the deal to L.A. is a restricted free agent this offseason and is viewed as a key building block by the Nuggets after a good season.

From Denver’s perspective, Murray-for-James may appear mismatched age-wise — James is in his 40s while Murray is in his prime — but pairing him with Jokic could provide one final championship push.

Lakers’ Potential Fit for Nuggets Stars Around Luka Doncic

Getting Murray, Watson, and role player Holmes for James will be an added depth for the Lakers.

Murray is a former NBA champion and will create a dynamic backcourt alongside Luka Doncic.

“Whether Murray is good enough for the Lakers to punt on their 2027 cap-space plans is debatable,” Favale added. “His injury track record is unnerving. Ditto for his commitment to conditioning. But he has shown he can be effective while playing off a superstar, and Los Angeles’ offense would be armed to the teeth with him, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves making on-ball decisions.”

Watson is a young high-upside piece, which explains why the Nuggets want to retain him on a potentially sizable extension.

The Lakers may be mortgaging future flexibility by making a move for Murray, especially with Reaves reportedly seeking a max contract. However, maximizing the Doncic era is crucial and as such, prioritizing proven talent makes sense.