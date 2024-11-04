Lakers Trade Pitch Adds Two Sharpshooters, 20 PPG Guard

The Lakers are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market ahead of the February 6, 2025 deadline. With teams such as the Mavericks, Thunder and Nuggets ahead of them in the pecking order in a strong Western Conference, the Lakers need to make roster tweaks to return to title contention, a status they haven’t enjoyed since making the Conference Finals in 2023.

Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World has proposed a four-team Lakers trade pitch that would send D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and a few first-round picks in exchange for a strong haul of three-and-D specialists.

Lakers would get: Cameron Johnson, Myles Turner, Dennis Schroder

Pacers would get: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jonas Valanciunas, 2029 first-round pick (Lakers)

Nets would get: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, 2031 first-round pick (Lakers)

Wizards would get: Gabe Vincent, 2025 second-round pick (Clippers), 2025 second-round pick (Lakers)

Johnson, Turner Previously Linked with Lakers

Johnson and Turner, two of three players in the strong returning haul, were previously linked to the Lakers as trade targets, signaling that the franchise has coveted them for years. As for Schroder, he spent two full seasons with the Lakers in 2020-21 and then again in 2022-23, and knows well what it’s like to share a court with franchise co-stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The defensive-minded guard enjoyed a career resurgence during his terrific stint at the 2024 Paris Olympics and played a key role in the Nets getting off to a decent start to the 2024-25 season.

The German guard would be a seamless replacement for Russell as the Lakers’ starting point guard, or even as a backup to Austin Reaves. Meanwhile, Johnson and Turner would fill two slots the Lakers could use — a three-and-D wing and a sharpshooting big man to play next to Davis. With Davis increasingly reluctant to play the five position, Turner could help the All-Star big man return to his 2020 form when he played next to Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee while leading the Lakers to a championship.

Leiva argued that Turner’s shot-blocking ability would only be a plus to go with his ability to stretch the floor.

“Myles Turner, on the other hand, is all about rim protection and versatility, posting 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He can block shots, switch onto smaller players, and hit the three. Imagine the Lakers’ defense with Davis and Turner patrolling the paint—it’s a nightmare for opponents,” he wrote on November 2.

Will Lakers Trade Russell Despite JJ Redick Support?

The Lakers and Russell have endured many ups and downs together since the team first drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015. The Purple and Gold traded him to the Nets in 2017, only to re-acquire him from the Timberwolves in 2022. Since his return, Russell set the record for most threes in a season for the franchise but also had two back-to-back disappointing playoff series against the Nuggets in 2023 and 2024.

Russell’s inconsistency, especially in big moments, led many to urge the Lakers to trade him. However, new head coach JJ Redick urged the Ohio State alum to produce a “career year” in the 2024-25 season to prove his naysayers wrong. Redick also made it clear that Russell would hold onto his starting point guard role, unlike his predecessor, Darvin Ham, who routinely benched Russell in the 2023-24 season.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Redick revealed the conversations he had with Russell.

“I think the thing that DLo and I have talked about a lot is just like, ‘Let’s put you in a position to have a career year,’” Redick said on September 25. “He’s going to have a major role on this team. His mindset, his energy, the talk that he’s brought and the leadership that he’s brought when he’s been in the building has been excellent. He’s in a great place right now heading to training camp.”