Lakers Receive Unexpected Austin Reaves Free Agency Update

The Los Angeles Lakers may have received an unexpected boost in their pursuit of keeping Austin Reaves.

After weeks of speculation that multiple teams were preparing aggressive offers for the breakout guard, NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his latest The Stein Line newsletter that two of the most frequently mentioned suitors — the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons — may not be as serious threats as previously believed.

The latest development strengthens the Lakers’ outlook as they prepare for one of the biggest decisions of the offseason.

Nets and Pistons May Not Be All-In on Reaves

Stein reported that while Brooklyn and Detroit have been linked to Reaves, neither franchise is considered a certainty to aggressively pursue him.

“There have been recent rumbles, in fact, about the Nets potentially looking at shorter deals if they do decide to be aggressive in free agency,” Stein wrote.

The Pistons appear even less likely to mount a significant chase.

According to Stein, Detroit is expected to focus on trade acquisitions rather than major free-agent additions as it navigates future contract negotiations with young cornerstones Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.

That represents a notable shift from earlier reports that identified Brooklyn and Detroit among the most viable teams capable of creating salary cap space for Reaves.

Lakers Still Viewed as Favorites

Stein wrote that the Lakers remain “widely expected” to re-sign Reaves.

The insider pointed to Reaves’ affection for Los Angeles and his rapidly growing partnership with Luka Doncic as significant factors working in the Lakers’ favor.

“His fondness for Lakerland as well as his blossoming backcourt partnership alongside Luka Dončić are regarded as strong lures that suggest the sides will ultimately come to terms on a new pact,” Stein wrote.

The chemistry between Reaves and Doncic became one of the Lakers’ biggest positives after the blockbuster trade that reshaped the franchise.

Both guards proved capable of creating offense on and off the ball, giving Los Angeles a dynamic backcourt that management hopes can anchor its next championship window.

Reaves Has Become Essential to Lakers’ Future

The former undrafted guard is coming off the finest season of his career.

Reaves averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 51 games while emerging as one of the NBA’s most efficient offensive guards.

Despite a Grade 2 left oblique strain that limited him during the playoffs, rival executives continue to view him as one of the league’s premier free agents because of his versatility, shot creation and ability to thrive in multiple roles.

At 27 years old, Reaves is entering his prime and has evolved from a bargain contract into a foundational piece of the Lakers’ core.

Big Decision Still Awaits Los Angeles

The Lakers still face a potentially expensive negotiation.

Reaves holds a $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season and is widely expected to decline it before June 29.

Los Angeles possesses an exclusive negotiating window before free agency officially begins and can offer more years and money than any rival team.

Based on current salary cap projections, the Lakers are eligible to offer Reaves a five-year maximum contract worth approximately $239.3 million, while rival teams are limited to four-year offers projected at $178.5 million.

But Stein’s latest report suggests the Lakers may not be facing the bidding war many around the league initially anticipated.

With Brooklyn reportedly considering shorter contracts and Detroit prioritizing trades, the path toward keeping Reaves in purple and gold suddenly appears considerably clearer.