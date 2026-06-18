Lakers Linked to Veteran Forward Despite LeBron Position Overlap

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason search for help around Luka Dončić appears to extend beyond young centers and athletic wings.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris is among the unrestricted free agents whom the Lakers believe could fit alongside Dončić this summer.

“Among the unrestricted free agents who would slot well alongside Doncic, Detroit’s Tobias Harris … all fit L.A.’s needs to varying degrees,” McMenamin reported.

The revelation offers another clue into how the Lakers intend to maximize the Dončić era: surround him with experienced players capable of scoring efficiently without monopolizing the ball.

Tobias Harris Gives Lakers Proven Secondary Scoring

At 34, Harris no longer carries star status, but he remains one of the NBA’s steadiest offensive forwards.

He averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 63 regular-season games for Detroit this season. More notably, he elevated his play during the postseason, averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 made three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks across 14 playoff appearances.

His season ended on a disappointing note. Harris scored only five points on 0-for-6 shooting in Detroit’s Game 7 loss to Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That performance, however, did little to overshadow what was otherwise an excellent postseason run.

For a Lakers team that frequently leaned too heavily on Dončić and Austin Reaves to generate offense, Harris represents a veteran capable of supplying scoring punch, floor spacing and lineup versatility.

Tobias Harris Could Complement Luka Dončić’s Game

Few players are better suited to play next to a high-usage creator than Harris.

Throughout his career, the 6-foot-8 forward has thrived as a complementary scorer who can attack closeouts, knock down open shots and punish mismatches without requiring heavy touches.

Those traits become particularly valuable alongside Dončić, whose elite playmaking consistently creates open opportunities for teammates.

Harris also brings considerable postseason experience. He has appeared in 96 playoff games and played meaningful roles for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Pistons.

For a Lakers franchise trying to contend immediately around Dončić, Harris offers a proven floor and dependable production.

Lakers’ Interest in Harris Raises LeBron James Questions

The reported interest also introduces an intriguing wrinkle.

Harris has spent most of his career as a power forward — the same position LeBron James has increasingly occupied during his second stint in Los Angeles.

That positional overlap could complicate the fit if James returns for a 24th NBA season.

However, Harris’ versatility has allowed him to play both forward spots throughout his career, and his ability to score efficiently without dominating possessions could still make him valuable alongside James and Dončić.

The interest may also underscore another reality facing the Lakers.

As the franchise transitions fully into the Dončić era, it must prepare for multiple outcomes regarding James’ future, whether that means another season in Los Angeles, a reduced on-court role or eventually moving into a post-LeBron roster construction model.

Pistons Hope to Retain Veteran Forward

Landing Harris may not be easy.

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon made it clear that Detroit wants to keep the veteran forward.

“We hope that we can bring him back,” Langdon said after the season ended. “He’s somebody we want to keep in a Pistons uniform.”

Detroit’s desire to retain Harris reflects the importance of his scoring and leadership on a team that won 60 games and secured the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

Still, unlike restricted free agent center Jalen Duren — another player McMenamin reported has drawn Lakers interest — Harris can negotiate freely with any team this summer.

For the Lakers, that flexibility could make him one of the more attainable veterans on the market as they continue reshaping the roster around Dončić’s championship window.