Lakers’ Ambitious 2-Tiered Trade Pitch Nets Both Markkanen, $82 Million All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers have a good roster, but also one that has proven far from good enough in each of the past two postseasons when squaring off against some of the best Western Conference casts in years.

There is rarely a shortage of hope or optimism when it comes to the Lakers’ chances at their 18th NBA Championship banner with some of the more sobering voices around the league, like Tim Bontemps of ESPN, chastising media and fans of propagating unrealistic expectations and pie-in-the-sky dreams of winning at the highest level.

A multi-tiered proposal Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report authored on Wednesday, July 3, is liable to annoy the Bontemps types of the basketball universe, as it suggests a pathway for Los Angeles to first trade for Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz and then execute a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls for DeMar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan Among Players for Whom LeBron James Was Willing to Take Less Money

The pitch from Pincus begins with the Lakers sending the Jazz D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Maxwell Lewis, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood along with first-round picks in 2029 and 2031 in exchange for Markkanen.